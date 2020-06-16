Malaysia’s unemployment rate makes record high in 30 years

Image by Olga Ozik from Pixabay

KUALA LUMPUR, VNA - Malaysia’s unemployment rate in April spiked to 5 percent, the highest level since 1990, amid the movement control order (MCO) applied to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure of operations for most businesses during the MCO resulted in the loss of employment, and job seekers could hardly find jobs.

The number of people out of jobs went up to 778,800, a 48.8 percent rise compared to one year ago, according to the country’s Department of Statistics.

The working population decreased by 156,400 persons, or 1 percent, year on year to 14.93 million persons.

The department said the most affected employed persons were in the manufacturing and services sectors, namely accommodation and food & beverage; arts, entertainment & recreation and other services such as beauty centres and salons. - VNA