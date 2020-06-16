Naver becomes top online shopping service in S. Korea

16, Jun. 2020

Image by Preis_King from Pixabay
Image by Preis_King from Pixabay

SEOUL, AJU - Naver, a top web service operator in South Korea, has become an online shopping behemoth thanks to its digital wallet service that offers big shopping reward points and other benefits for customers and retailers.

According to Wiseapp, a mobile market research company, payment transactions worth 20.9 trillion won ($17.2 billion) were made on Naver's online shopping service "Smartstore" last year, topping the list of top players in South Korea's online shopping industry. Coupang, known as the South Korean version of Amazon, came second with 17 trillion won, followed by eBay Korea with 16.90 trillion won.

Naver began its online shopping service that connects customers and retailers in 2012. The service has been popular in the last five years since Naver offered a hefty amount of shopping points for shoppers using Naver Pay, a digital wallet service. Customers can use rewards when they go on online shopping next time or use Naver's online music and entertainment services.

"I use my Naver shopping rewards for ebook and webcomics services. It became a new habit for me to look for retailers that give large reward points when I go shopping through Naver's online stores," Kim Ji-hoon, a 38-year-old businessman, told Aju News.

Naver's online shopping collected greater popularity in the first quarter of this year as consumers chose to stay at home and make online orders for daily necessities due to a COVID-19 pandemic. About 5.8 trillion won of payment transactions were made using Naver Pay during the first half of this year, up 81.2 percent from two years ago.

Currently, there are about 800 million items listed on Naver's online shopping service, compared to Coupang's 300 million. There are about 3200,000 retailers selling items through Naver. Consumers can search for products using Naver's web portal and items will be curated to match shoppers' preference using artificial intelligence (AI)-based search logic.

In an effort to firm its foothold, Naver unleashed a premium subscription service in June to provide extra shopping reward points and other benefits such as online music streaming and cloud file storage for a flat fee rate of 4,900 won a month.

Normally, online shoppers using Naver Pay gets about one percent of their total transaction as reward points. By using the premium subscription, they will be given an additional four percent reward points. Naver has told users that the premium service would be useful for online shoppers who make a total monthly transaction of more than 200,000 won.

Along with a convenient place to shop, Naver also made stores a seller-friendly zone with a minimum fee of about four percent. Other online shopping malls require retailers to pay a fee of up to 25 percent of monthly sales.

to TOP Page

More from this section

algae-bloom-4402812_1280.jpg
Chitose Bio, JXTG to boost algae biomass output in Malaysia

Malaysia Tech

1 HOUR AGO

2.jpg
Property platform Propzy raises $25 mil. from Softbank, Gaw Capital for Vietnam expansion

Vietnam Tech

4 DAYS AGO

action-adult-affection-eldery-339620.jpg
IoT, AI assist nursing care in Japan amid labor shortage, pandemic

Japan Tech

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jair Lázaro on Unsplash
Japanese IT firm Scala invests in Myanmar remote healthcare provider

Myanmar Tech

11 DAYS AGO

network-2496193_1280.jpg
Delta Electronics to acquire Canadian software firm, grow industrial automation business

Taiwan Tech

15 DAYS AGO

(Image courtesy of Sojitz)
Japan’s Sojitz invests in remote healthcare system startup in Singapore

Singapore Tech

18 DAYS AGO

mri-2813908_1280.jpg
NTT Data, Indian startup DeepTek launch AI-assisted COVID-19 diagnosis service

India Tech

20 DAYS AGO

black-and-white-blank-challenge-connect-262488.jpg
Japan AI tech venture Neural Pocket opens its 1st overseas office in Singapore

Singapore Tech

27 DAYS AGO

Photo by Isabel Retamales on Unsplash
Alibaba, Myanmar conglomerate Yoma team up on mobile payments to serve unbanked

Myanmar Tech

28 DAYS AGO

6.jpg
Yamaha Motor's VC arm leads $7.1 mil. funding for Australian agri-tech firm The Yield

Australia Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Holger Link on Unsplash
Singapore’s Hummingbird Bioscience raises $25 mil. in venture capital for clinical trials, led by S. Korean SK

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

(Stick-shaped avatar robots shown to the media by ANA Holdings Inc. in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2019)
Sony, ANA to jointly develop remotely controlled avatar robots

Japan Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

industry-2496192_1280.jpg
IBM, Samsung to test 5G-assisted smart factory operation with Singapore partners

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

3.jpg
U.S. DSS to buy Singapore’s biohealth security tech firm for $50 mil.

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

couple-buying-a-pineapple-4199582.jpg
JCB, Malaysian partner explore ways to offer contactless mobile payment services

Malaysia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Sydney (Photo by Daniel Frese from Pexels)
NEC to help Australian state with technology for urban aviation, healthcare and transport

Australia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ivan Cujic from Pexels
Singapore GIC, U.S. Equinix to build $1 bil. hyperscale data centers in Japan

Japan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Japanese-led online learning startup Manabie expands service in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash
Facebook buys stake in Jio Platforms for $5.7 bil. to grow e-commerce on WhatsApp

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

A screenshot of Traxia Solace, the tablet-based system that allows expatriates under lockdown to reach out for emergency help. (Image courtesy of Digitalinstincts Teknologi)
Indonesian IT startup invested by Sojitz launches tablet-based remote assistance service

Indonesia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Hitesh Choudhary on Unsplash
Japanese fintech Goldex enters joint venture to promote blockchain in India

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1586755328100.jpg
Hitachi takes over Malaysian data analysis software firm FusioTech

Malaysia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Japanese software vendor Terilogy enters Vietnam via JV with Hanoi Telecom subsidiary

Vietnam Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Stephen Dawson on Unsplash
Kanematsu Electronics partners Vietnam's HPT as IT demand goes up

Vietnam Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Japan's Mobile Create takes over Singapore, India GPS intelligence firms

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

industry-2496189_1280.jpg
Japanese system integration developer HPC Systems to set up its 1st overseas subsidiary in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by DISRUPTIVO on Unsplash
Majority of Indian unicorns funded by Chinese investors, says report

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO