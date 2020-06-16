Japan to begin easing travel restrictions with flights to Vietnam

16, Jun. 2020

Hanada Airport, Tokyo
Hanada Airport, Tokyo

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan will ease travel restrictions imposed to keep the novel coronavirus pandemic in check, starting with flights to Vietnam on a limited basis later this month, government sources said Monday.

A chartered flight is being arranged to fly around 250 Japanese businesspeople, the sources said, adding they will be exempt from quarantine upon arrival in Vietnam and when they return to Japan on condition that they test negative for the coronavirus.

The plan comes as Japan is in talks to resume travel with Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand and Thailand, where the coronavirus is under control and there is a relatively low risk of importing infections.

Vietnam has not allowed entry or issued visas to foreign nationals since late March, with some exceptions including for diplomats.

Japan added Vietnam to its entry ban list in late April and the Japanese Foreign Ministry has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for the country urging nationals to avoid going there. Both countries mandate two-week quarantine periods for all arrivals.

But under the new scheme, travelers between the countries will be exempt from these restrictions if they take polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests prior to departure and upon arrival, and test negative both times, the sources said. They will also have to submit itineraries detailing the hotels they are staying at and places they intend to visit.

Businesspeople such as executives will be given priority, with students and then tourists set to follow.

Other countries on Japan's entry ban list, including China, South Korea and the United States, may be taken off later depending on the situation, the sources said. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Hanada Airport, Tokyo
Japan to begin easing travel restrictions with flights to Vietnam

Asia Tourism

2 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan to let in 250 foreigners per day under eased travel curbs

Japan Tourism

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Oskar Vertetics on Unsplash
Japan slowly opens tourist spots amid concerns over coronavirus flare-ups

Japan Tourism

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash
Hotels, university offer free stays for foreigners stranded in Japan

Japan Tourism

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Photo taken March 19, 2020, shows fewer people than usual in Osaka's Dotonbori entertainment district. The number of foreign visitors to Japan fell 58.3 percent in February from a year before to an estimated 1.09 million, dented by travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.)
Foreign visitors down 99% in April due to virus-linked entry bans

Japan Tourism

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by LA khai-way on Unsplash
Pandemic battered Thai hotels turn to food to cope with $2.5 bil. loss

Thailand Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Hotel Nikko Bangkok, as shown in a photo taken on April 13, 2020, is still hosting a small number of guests amid the coronavirus outbreak in Thailand (NNA)
Pandemic forces Hotel JAL City Bangkok to postpone May opening

Thailand Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

(An official in protective gear at Narita airport near Tokyo checks passengers arriving from South Korea on March 9, 2020.
Japan to extend visa suspensions until end of May as virus spreads

Japan Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Asakusa, Tokyo (Photo by Jezael Melgoza on Unsplash)
Foreign visitors to Japan sink 93% in March, biggest on-year drop

Japan Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by LA khai-way on Unsplash
Thailand's Centara Hotels plans to expand in Southeast Asia, Middle East

Thailand Tourism

4 MONTHS AGO

The front desk with Japanese-speaking staff in Wishton Hotel Yangon, operated by Yamaman Co.’s local arm, is shown following an opening ceremony for the company's first overseas hotel held in Yangon on Jan. 23, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan realtor Yamaman to open 1st overseas hotel in Yangon in Feb.

Myanmar Tourism

5 MONTHS AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
Foreign tourists spend record 4.8 tril. yen in Japan in 2019

Japan Tourism

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
Sumitomo to build hotels with over 1,700 rooms at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Japan Tourism

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Yasuhiro Tsuboi (2nd from R), executive officer of JTB Corp., and Sun Bo (3rd from R), chief marketing officer of Trip.com Group, attend a signing ceremony in Tokyo on Dec. 3, 2019, for winter sports programs in Japan. (NNA/Kyodo)
JTB, Chinese online travel agency to market winter sport tours

China Tourism

6 MONTHS AGO

Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung (Image courtesy of Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co.)
Hotel Okura to open Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung in Taiwan in 2023

Taiwan Tourism

7 MONTHS AGO

Hotel Metropolitan Premier Taipei (Image courtesy of East Japan Raiway Co.)
JR East picks Taiwan for 1st overseas luxury hotel, sets 2021 opening date

Taiwan Tourism

7 MONTHS AGO

Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta

Indonesia Tourism

JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas se...

8 MONTHS AGO

Osaka’s Minami entertainment district
No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.

Japan Tourism

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Diners eat at Taipei's Ningxia Night Market on Sept. 22, 2019. For many foreign tourists, night markets are a must-go place during their visit to Taiwan. , 20191008_0010_2.jpg|A street scene on Hong Kong Island, September 29, 2019.
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows

Features Asia Tourism

8 MONTHS AGO

Thai conglomerate to open Centara hotel in Osaka in 2023

Thailand Tourism

BANGKOK, NNA - Thai conglomerate Central Group will open a new member hotel of its arm Centara Hotel...

9 MONTHS AGO

Myanmar students learn Japanese at the school run by Super Hotel Clean Inc. in the country’s commercial capital Yangon on Sept. 3, 2019. The subsidiary of Japanese hotel chain Super Hotel Co. will train locals for future employment in Japan, after its deregulation in April easing foreign employments to offset labor shortage. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's Super Hotel opens school to train Myanmarese to work in Japan

Myanmar Tourism

10 MONTHS AGO

Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates reach highest levels over decade

Singapore Tourism

SINGAPORE, VNA, – Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates have climbed to the highest levels in over a dec...

10 MONTHS AGO

Toshihiro Ogita (2nd from L), president of Japanese hotel chain Hotel Okura Co., Masahiro Fujii (4th from L), director and executive operating officer of Fujita Corp., and Vikrom Kromadit (C), CEO of Amata Corp., a local developer, pose at the groundbreaking ceremony of Hotel Nikko Amata City Chonburi on Aug. 29, 2019 in the eastern Thai province of Chonburi. It is the Hotel Okura group’s first hotel inside an industrial zone. (NNA/Kyodo)
Hotel Nikko to open in industrial zone in Thailand

Thailand Tourism

10 MONTHS AGO

Philippines earns 4.67 billion USD from tourism in H1

Philippines Tourism

HANOI, VNA – The tourism industry of the Philippines grossed some 245 billion pesos (roughly 4.67 bi...

10 MONTHS AGO

Caesar Indra, chief executive for transport at Traveloka (left), and Kenji Uno, general manager of the Inbound Tourism Division of JR West’s Marketing Department in Jakarta on Thursday.
JR West partners with Traveloka to sell Japan Rail Pass to Indonesians

Indonesia Tourism

11 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of the Japan National Tourism Organization)
Japan to promote Okinawa in India as outbound wedding destination

India Tourism

12 MONTHS AGO

Kumamoto Vice Governor Toru Tajima speaking at a promotional event in Hong Kong on April 12.
Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture seeking more business with Hong Kong

Hong Kong Tourism

17, Apr. 2019