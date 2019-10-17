Toyota launches Kinto auto leasing packages in Thailand, a first for SE Asia

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese giant automaker Toyota Motor Corp. has launched a flat-rate auto leasing service in Thailand to attract a growing number of consumers who prefer not to buy cars.

The automaker’s two Thai subsidiaries, Toyota Motor Thailand Co. and Toyota Leasing (Thailand) Co., are providing the service, called Kinto, in Bangkok and three surrounding provinces of Nonthaburi, Samutprakarn and Pathumthani, the company said in a news release Tuesday.

The service requires no down payment, allowing customers to rent a car at a fixed monthly rate that covers regular maintenance and insurance, the statement said. Toyota started Kinto in Japan in February.

Kinto customers in Thailand can rent Camry sedans, C-HR sport utility vehicles, Vios compact sedans, Yaris medium-sized hatchbacks and Yaris-ATIV compact sedans, the statement said. They can choose among packages that allow driving distances of 15,000 kilometers, 25,000 km and 40,000 km per year. They can sign up for up to four years. Monthly rates range from 11,487 baht ($378) to 35,866 baht.

Toyota picked Thailand for its first Kinto country in Southeast Asia and expects growing demand as Thais opt out of buying cars.

Kinto services have been also provided on a pilot basis in some countries in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, a Toyota spokeswoman told NNA Thursday.

“Instead of owning a one vehicle over a long period, customers are nowadays looking for flexible alternatives to enjoy their favorite car more easily,” the statement said.