Thai Vietjet becomes first airline to return to Phuket airport

(Photo courtesy of Vietjiet)

HANOI, VNA - Following the announcement of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) about re-opening Phuket International Airport for domestic flight operation starting from June 13, Thai Vietjet is the first and only airline confirmed to resume operation of the route between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phuket international airport to serve passengers demand from that date.

The airline, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget carrier Vietjet Air, strictly complies with current safety and health procedures including measuring passengers and crews’ body temperature, social distancing at the airport and on-board the flights. Passengers are required to wear face masks throughout the journey.

Currently, Thai Vietjet is operating stable flight operation covering Thailand domestic network including routes between Bangkok and Chiang Mai/ Chiang Rai/ Phuket/ Krabi/ Udon Thani. The airline also continuously increases flights and extends its network in response to rising demand. Earlier, Thai Vietjet has offered one-year complimentary travel to front line medical staff, including all members of Thai COVID-19 Prevention & Control Committee and all doctors and nurses of 160 appointed hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Thailand as a way to express appreciation of the heroes who have been working hard to prevent and control the outbreak until the situation is recovered.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others. - VNA