Thai Vietjet becomes first airline to return to Phuket airport

Following the announcement of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) about re-opening Phuket International airport for domestic flight operation starting from June 13, Thai Vietjet is the first and only airline confirmed to resume operation of the route between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phuket international airport to serve passengers demand from that date.

15, Jun. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Vietjiet)
(Photo courtesy of Vietjiet)

HANOI, VNA - Following the announcement of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) about re-opening Phuket International Airport for domestic flight operation starting from June 13, Thai Vietjet is the first and only airline confirmed to resume operation of the route between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phuket international airport to serve passengers demand from that date.

The airline, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget carrier Vietjet Air, strictly complies with current safety and health procedures including measuring passengers and crews’ body temperature, social distancing at the airport and on-board the flights. Passengers are required to wear face masks throughout the journey.

Currently, Thai Vietjet is operating stable flight operation covering Thailand domestic network including routes between Bangkok and Chiang Mai/ Chiang Rai/ Phuket/ Krabi/ Udon Thani. The airline also continuously increases flights and extends its network in response to rising demand. Earlier, Thai Vietjet has offered one-year complimentary travel to front line medical staff, including all members of Thai COVID-19 Prevention & Control Committee and all doctors and nurses of 160 appointed hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Thailand as a way to express appreciation of the heroes who have been working hard to prevent and control the outbreak until the situation is recovered.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

The domestic departure lobby of Chubu Centrair International Airport in Tokoname, central Japan, is deserted during the Golden Week holiday season on April 29, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Kyodo)
Chubu airport to resume int'l flights from Tuesday after 2-month halt

Japan Transport

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash
China to conditionally allow foreign air carriers to increase flights

China Transport

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Daniel Lim on Unsplash
U.S. to block Chinese passenger airline flights

United States Transport

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Photo Courtesy of Zipair)
Japan budget carrier ZIPAIR launches Narita-Bangkok cargo flights

Japan Transport

11 DAYS AGO

Sankyu's new warehouse in Amata City Industrial Estate in Chonburi Province, Thailand (Photo courtesy of Sankyu)
Japan's Sankyu opens logistics base in Thai economic corridor

Thailand Transport

13 DAYS AGO

Manila (Photo by Eldon Vince Isidro on Unsplash)
After years of helping build commuter railways in the Philippines, Sumitomo makes its first investment

Philippines Transport

17 DAYS AGO

Special seating arrangement made at the Kolkata Airport in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal to help maintain social distancing norms during ongoing CovidD-19 lockdown on Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI)
India allows domestic airlines to fly again from May 25 during Covid-19 lockdown

India Transport

25 DAYS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Thai gov't OKs restructuring Thai Airways through bankruptcy court

Thailand Transport

27 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

J&T Express staffers are checking parcels( Photo courtesy of Global Jet Express)
Surge in courier services as Indonesians observe fasting and quarantine

Features Indonesia Transport

27 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Ninja Van)
Singapore e-commerce delivery firm Ninja Van raises $279 mil. to venture into B2B field

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Air Charter Service)
Boom in chartered flights for face masks, protective items amid pandemic

Asia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Indonesia's ASSA boost logistics, delivery to capitalize on e-commerce boom

Indonesia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Toll Holdings)
Japan Post picks Nomura to advise on Australia’s Toll Holdings: report

Australia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Airline workers load cargo onto a SpiceJet aircraft at Bengaluru airport in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on April 2, 2020. The airline announced last week pay cuts for middle to top-level employees in March. (PTI)
India aviation could lose over $3 billion in April-June quarter

India Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Yusen Bangbor Logistics Center in Bangna, Bangkok in March 2019 (Photo courtesy of Yusen Logistics)
Yusen Logistics to take over Ajinomoto food transport arm in Thailand

Thailand Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Watts Roofing Supplies on Unsplash
Nippon Express opens huge warehouse in Malaysia to serve regional halal logistics

Malaysia Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Peter Jan Rijpkema on Unsplash
Nippon Express starts relief supply delivery to virus-hit Wuhan

China Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by mentatdgt from Pexels
Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Express launches apparel logistics operation near Yangon

Myanmar Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

The logistics center in Hai Phong City that Hankyu Hanshin Express will operate (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Express)
Japanese logistic firm Hankyu Hanshin Express to launch second logistics center in Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

kenny-luo-OaAp8FhwMt8-unsplash.jpg
Taiwanese private equity firm invests $30 mil. in Grab ride-hailing service

Southeast Asia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

image-1582272790514.jpg
Coronavirus to deal $27 bil. blow to airlines in Asia-Pacific

Asia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
JAL expands service cutback in Asia due to coronavirus outbreak

Asia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

The second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge (File photo taken by NNA on Oct. 30, 2019.)
Japan’s Fujitrans opens office in Myawaddy, Myanmar to beef up cross-border logistics

Myanmar Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by whirligigtop from Pixabay
Konoike to buy stake in apparel inspection firm in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

photo-1493946740644-2d8a1f1a6aff.jpg
Yusen Logistics acquires aerospace quality management systems certification in Singapore

Singapore Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Roman Logov on Unsplash
Japan's Central Nippon Expressway to join service area operation in Taiwan

Taiwan Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Mai Linh-Willer bus (Photo courtesy of Mai Linh Group)
Vietnam's Mai Linh seeks Japanese bus partnership as competition hots up

Vietnam Transport

7 MONTHS AGO