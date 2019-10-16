Publishing house Kadokawa ties up with Taiwan game company Gamania

Kadokawa Corp. Chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa (2nd from L), Taketo Iwasaki, CEO of Kadokawa Taiwan Corp. (L), Gamania Digital Entertainment Co. Chairman & CEO Albert Liu (2nd from R) and William Chen, WalkerMedia Co’s general manager, announce the establishment of joint venture WalkerMedia on Oct. 15, 2019, in Taipei. (NNA/Kyodo)

TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp. has set up a media company in Taiwan in partnership with the island's game developer Gamania Digital Entertainment Co., aiming to accelerate the digitalization of its business.

The Taipei-based venture, WalkerMedia Co., was launched in July with a capital of NT$100 million (US$3.2 million), and is owned 70 percent by Kadokawa Taiwan Corp., the publisher's local arm, and 30 percent by Gamania.

WalkerMedia incorporates Kadokawa Taiwan's major travel and gourmet-related journals TaipeiWalker and JapanWalker, as well as the WalkerLand website that provides information from the two journals.

“The publishing industry is required to transit in an era of digitalization, and collaboration with a company with a digital nature is a sure way to generate sparks between content and technology,” Kadokawa Chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa told a press conference held Tuesday in Taipei.

“At a time when Kadokawa Taiwan is entering the revamp phase, we have to accelerate the transition to digitalization,” Taketo Iwasaki, CEO of Kadokawa Taiwan, told reporters.

“The venture media combines both parties' creativity and resources, which I anticipate will bring brand new digital content to users in Taiwan,” said Gamania's Chairman & CEO Albert Liu, citing Kadokawa's 70 years of experience in content generation.

Liu revealed a plan to expand the current website scope to include Southeast Asian countries. (NNA/Kyodo)