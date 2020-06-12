SoftBank, 7 other telecoms to lay 9,400-km submarine cable in Asia for growing data traffic

12, Jun. 2020

technology-3178765_1280.jpg

SINGAPORE, NNA - The Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Consortium, which consists of SoftBank Corp. and seven other telecommunications firms, plans to build a 9,400-kilometer submarine cable connecting seven countries and region in the Western Pacific.

“Demand for 5G mobile telecommunications systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) is growing in Asia, and traffic is increasing. By building a submarine cable, we will be able to ensure and maintain network redundancy and offer high-quality services smoothly,” Takatoshi Mori, a spokesman for SoftBank Corp. told NNA Thursday.

The cable links China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on the back of growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

NEC Corp. has been selected to build the ADC cable, which features high-capacity optical fibers and will carry more than 140 Tbps (terabits per second), and completion is expected by the fourth quarter of 2022. Construction is scheduled to commence in 2021.

Among the consortium members are China Telecom Corp., China Unicom Global Ltd., Philippines’ PLDT Inc., Viettel Group of Vietnam, Thai telecommunications firm CAT Telecom Public Co., Singapore’s Singtel and India’s Tata Communications Ltd.

In 2017, SoftBank and other companies announced that their consortium planned to build a new trans-Pacific submarine cable system called Jupiter to connect Japan, the United States and the Philippines with a total extension of about 14,000 km. The consortium was comprised of Japan’s NTT Communications Corp., PCCW Global of Hong Kong, PLDT, Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

The Jupiter cable system is expected to be operational this year.

(Image courtesy of SoftBank)
(Image courtesy of SoftBank)

to TOP Page

More from this section

technology-3178765_1280.jpg
SoftBank, 7 other telecoms to lay 9,400-km submarine cable in Asia for growing data traffic

Asia Telecom

1 HOUR AGO

Photo_by_rupixen.com_on_Unsplash.jpg
Jio Platforms raises over $13 billion as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority comes onboard

India Telecom

4 DAYS AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Update 1: Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

6 DAYS AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

7 DAYS AGO

antenna-tower-4992230_1280.jpg
IT infrastructure firm Mirait to acquire China telecom tower operator

China Telecom

17 DAYS AGO

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash
India's Jio Platforms raises over $10 bil. after KKR invests $1.5 bil.

India Telecom

21 DAYS AGO

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
General Atlantic's $879 mil. investment raises funding for Jio Platforms to $8 bil.

India Telecom

25 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Tourist-related revenue of Thailand's mobile operator AIS plunged 43%

Thailand Telecom

29 DAYS AGO

5.jpg
After Facebook and Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners invests $1.5 bil. in Jio Platforms

India Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash
Eyeing huge market, Silver Lake invests $750 mil. in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
SoftBank Group withdraws $3 bil. tender offer plan for WeWork

Japan Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Zac Wolff on Unsplash
China's Huawei reports record sales for 2019 despite row with U.S.

China Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
NTT Docomo launches Japan's 1st 5G smartphone service

Japan Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer of Dito Telecommunity Corp., at a press conference in Taguig City near Manila on Jan. 20, 2020. (NNA)
With more funds, China-backed Dito telco to begin Philippine service in 2021

Philippines Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

antenna-3645119_960_720.jpg
Japanese telecom giant NTT opens Myanmar unit to offer equipment

Myanmar Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by imgix on Unsplash
NTT to build undersea cable linking Singapore with Myanmar, India

Asia Telecom

6 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Nokia, Japanese firms tie up on industrial-use 5G network services

Japan Telecom

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tha Oo (3rd from L) and Kyaw Myo (C), both deputy minister for transport and communications of Myanmar, and Ichiro Maruyama (3rd from R), Japanese ambassador to Myanmar, attend a ceremony in capital Naypyitaw on Nov. 20, 2019, to sign a contract for upgrading the Southeast Asian country's telecom network. A Japanese group led by Sojitz Corp. has won the deal against a Chinese-South Korean team. (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

7 MONTHS AGO

A telecom tower in Myanmar (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

Hajime Miyazaki, director of NTT Ltd., speaks in an interview with NNA in Singapore on Oct. 17, 2019.
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand

Singapore Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

ICT equipment trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnamese peer Nam An Trading Service

Vietnam Telecom

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese information and communication technology equipment trader Sunteleph...

9 MONTHS AGO

Sharp Corp.’s latest flagship smartphone model Aquos R3, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 16, will go on sale in Taiwan on Wednesday.
Sharp picks Taiwan as 1st overseas market to launch latest flagship smartphone

Taiwan Telecom

10 MONTHS AGO

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata in Jakarta on Monday (photo: Grab)
SoftBank to invest $2 billion in Indonesia over 5 years via ride-hailing firm Grab

Indonesia Telecom

11 MONTHS AGO

20190522_0009.jpg
Japanese mobile carriers postpone sales of new Huawei smartphones

Japan Telecom

23, May. 2019

Logo kyodo image

NTT Docomo invests in Singapore's e-pay platform Matchmove

Singapore Telecom

TOKYO, NNA - NTT Docomo Ventures Inc., an investment unit of Japan’s top mobile carrier NTT Docomo I...

16, May. 2019

SoftBank mulls investing up to $3 billion for stake in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm: reports

India Telecom

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s SoftBank Corp. is considering investing up to $3 billion in India’s fastest...

26, Apr. 2019