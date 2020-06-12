SoftBank, 7 other telecoms to lay 9,400-km submarine cable in Asia for growing data traffic

SINGAPORE, NNA - The Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Consortium, which consists of SoftBank Corp. and seven other telecommunications firms, plans to build a 9,400-kilometer submarine cable connecting seven countries and region in the Western Pacific.

“Demand for 5G mobile telecommunications systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) is growing in Asia, and traffic is increasing. By building a submarine cable, we will be able to ensure and maintain network redundancy and offer high-quality services smoothly,” Takatoshi Mori, a spokesman for SoftBank Corp. told NNA Thursday.

The cable links China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on the back of growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

NEC Corp. has been selected to build the ADC cable, which features high-capacity optical fibers and will carry more than 140 Tbps (terabits per second), and completion is expected by the fourth quarter of 2022. Construction is scheduled to commence in 2021.

Among the consortium members are China Telecom Corp., China Unicom Global Ltd., Philippines’ PLDT Inc., Viettel Group of Vietnam, Thai telecommunications firm CAT Telecom Public Co., Singapore’s Singtel and India’s Tata Communications Ltd.

In 2017, SoftBank and other companies announced that their consortium planned to build a new trans-Pacific submarine cable system called Jupiter to connect Japan, the United States and the Philippines with a total extension of about 14,000 km. The consortium was comprised of Japan’s NTT Communications Corp., PCCW Global of Hong Kong, PLDT, Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

The Jupiter cable system is expected to be operational this year.