Over 80% of AmCham Singapore members retaining workers amid pandemic

12, Jun. 2020

Photo by T.H. Chia on Unsplash
Photo by T.H. Chia on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA – Over 80 percent of American businesses in Singapore are retaining their workforce despite a headwind from the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey found.

The annual manpower survey of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, to which 127 senior executives from member companies responded, showed that 76 percent of them are staying the same and 7 percent are expanding and hiring more workers.

The largest foreign business group representing nearly 600 companies in Southeast Asia’s financial hub conducted the poll between April 20 and May 10.

Of the 127 respondents, 66 percent comprised multinational corporations and 34 percent small and medium enterprises. Those from the service sector make up 76 percent and manufacturers the remaining 24 percent, it said.

According to the preliminary findings, about one in 10 AmCham members in services is looking to expand during this time while approximately one in 20 in manufacturing is looking to do the same, the chamber said in a press release on Tuesday.

The respondents mostly praised the Singapore government’s quick reaction to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the city-state. The poll shows that 83 percent said budgetary support helped them retain workers during an economic storm from the contagion.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by T.H. Chia on Unsplash
Over 80% of AmCham Singapore members retaining workers amid pandemic

Singapore Companies

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash
79% of Japan firms in Asia see sales drop in 1st half on pandemic

Asia Companies

11 DAYS AGO

5.jpg
Japanese manufacturers in Malaysia operate at half capacity after lockdown: survey

Malaysia Companies

16 DAYS AGO

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
World's biggest fashion brands rally support for Myanmar workers

Myanmar Companies

17 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Over 20% of Japanese firms in Singapore cutting salaries due to Covid-19 impact

Singapore Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by mentatdgt from Pexels
Three-in-four Japanese firms in Malaysia resume operations: NNA poll

Malaysia Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Hanny Naibaho on Unsplash
77% of Japan firms in China resume normal sales activities: NNA poll

China Companies

1 MONTH AGO

2.jpg
Global deal-making plunges to 18-year low in April amid Covid-19 pandemic

Asia Companies

1 MONTH AGO

stopwatch-3699322_1280.jpg
Japan Tobacco to open 3rd global business service hub in Metro Manila

Philippines Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese business expatriates are queuing up at check-in counter at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for a flight bound for Tokyo's Haneda Airport on April 8, 2020. (NNA)
70% of Japanese business expats to remain overseas amid pandemic: NNA poll

Asia Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mara Rivera on Unsplash
Fewer than 1% of Japanese firms in Philippines are operating normally due to COVID-19: survey

Philippines Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Dewang Gupta on Unsplash
Vast majority of Japanese firms hit by India's nationwide lockdown

India Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Few people are seen on a main street in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 4, 2020, as citizens avoid going out. Myanmar has confirmed 21 Covid-19 cases. (NNA)
Japanese firms evacuate employees from Myanmar on fears over health, shortage of flights

Myanmar Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

sign-pen-business-document-48148.jpg
Pandemic hits M&A activity in India, Asia Pacific

India Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Hello I'm Nik 🎞 on Unsplash
Virus outbreak hits supply chains for Japan firms in India, SE. Asia: NNA poll

Southeast Asia Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash
Virus outbreak hits sales to 61% of Japanese firms in India, Southeast Asia: NNA poll

Southeast Asia Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kelvin Yup on Unsplash
Many Japanese firms in Thailand sustain sales drop due to virus scare

Thailand Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Chastagner Thierry on Unsplash
Over 20% of Japan firms in HK seek financial assistance against virus outbreak

Hong Kong Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tri Nguyen on Unsplash
Japanese firms doing more tasks at regional headquarters in Singapore: JETRO poll

Singapore Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

(A large screen in the street shows Chinese president Xi Jinping wearing a protective mask during his visit to Wuhan on March 10, 2020 on CCTV's evening newscast in Beijing.)[Getty/Kyodo]
Some businesses allowed to resume in China's virus epicenter Wuhan

China Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by 𝓴𝓘𝓡𝓚 𝕝𝔸𝕀 on Unsplash
Half of Japanese firms in Indonesia suffering from coronavirus contagion

Indonesia Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

AmCham Taipei Chairman C.W. Chin (L) and President William Foreman summarize the findings of the chamber’s 2020 Business Climate Survey on March 4, 2020 in Taipei. (NNA)
American firms show confidence on Taiwan’s economy despite coronavirus

Taiwan Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

photo-of-people-near-wooden-table-3184418.jpg
Philippines tops in workplace gender parity, but Asian women lags in IT

Philippines Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Rostyslav Savchyn on Unsplash
Many Japanese firms in Thailand banning China business trips: poll

Thailand Companies

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo taken in April 2019 shows Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co.'s plant in the Chinese city of Wuhan.)
Virus outbreak causes Japan firms to halt China business

China Companies

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo-1543159781-9b7d0203ad48.jpg
Japan firms in Indonesia to increase pay at slower pace in 2020: NNA survey

Indonesia Companies

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Shubham Verma on Unsplash
NNA survey: Japan firms in India eye average 8% wage hike in 2020, against 9.4% last year

India Companies

5 MONTHS AGO