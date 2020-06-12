Automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing

The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

12, Jun. 2020

photo-1565043666747-69f6646db940.jpg

HANOI, VNA - The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures that lasted throughout April, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

VAMA released a report on its members’ sales in May on June 11, which showed VAMA members sold 19,081 vehicles in the month, compared to just over 11,700 in April.

Of the sold vehicles, more than 13,000 were passenger cars, up 67 percent, while 5,810 were commercial vehicles, up 67 percent, and 262 were special-purpose vehicles, down 16 percent, respectively.

Sales of domestically-assembled vehicles reached 11,095 units, up 50 percent, while sales of imported vehicles rose 83 percent to 7,986.

During the first five months of the year, VAMA members sold a total of 83,181 units, down 34 percent year-on-year.

However, the figures were not complete, as many makers did not disclose their sales.

TC Motor - the representative of Hyundai Thanh Cong and not a member of VAMA – sold 4,833 vehicles in May, raising its total sales in the first five months of this year to 22,401.

TC Motor became the best-selling car brand in the month with 4,833 vehicles sold, followed by Toyota with 4,167 units, and Honda with 2,714, VinFast 2,161, Ford 1,858, Mazda 1,745 and Kia 1,551.

The high increase in sales was also partly attributable to various promotional programmes offered by car makers. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Image courtesy of Honda Motor)
Honda forms connected car R&D venture with China's Neusoft Reach

China Auto

20 HOURS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Changan Automobile)
China’s Changan Automobile seen delaying India entry due to COVID-19: report

India Auto

2 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Bosch Malaysia)
Bosch to set up its 1st chip testing lab in Southeast Asia

Malaysia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Hydrogen Station in China (Photo Courtesy of Toyota)
Toyota teams up with 5 China partners to set up fuel cell system R&D JV

China Auto

4 DAYS AGO

traffic-4491722_1280.jpg
Some Indonesian car plants resume work as export demand returns

Indonesia Auto

7 DAYS AGO

Beijing, China (Photo by zibik on Unsplash)
New car sales of Toyota surge in China in May amid easing virus fears

China Auto

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1590993948212.jpg
Volkswagen to pour $2.3 bil. into Chinese carmaker, eco-vehicle battery maker

China Auto

11 DAYS AGO

nissan-885309_1280.jpg
Nissan falls behind rivals in industry's critical transition period

Features Japan Auto

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tata Motors’ Nexon EV model on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)
India’s auto market set for 2nd straight year of decline, ratings agency says

India Auto

14 DAYS AGO

image-1590564334863.jpg
Isuzu Motors expects Thai light trucks demand to fall 35% in 2020

Thailand Auto

16 DAYS AGO

bmw-m4-3169357_1280.jpg
Seeing rebound, Sime Darby eyes M&A opportunities in China’s motor industry

Malaysia Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by Noah Grezlak on Unsplash
Nissan aims to cut over 20,000 jobs worldwide as part of restructuring

Japan Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Taiwanese wheel maker Hota Industrial to build $265 mil. new factory amid demand for EVs: report

Taiwan Auto

23 DAYS AGO

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Thailand's Energy Absolute to acquire 40% of Nex Point to grow electric vehicle business

Thailand Auto

24 DAYS AGO

Photo by Sourav Mishra from Pexels
Japanese carmakers in Philippines resume production after 2-month halt over Covid-19

Philippines Auto

24 DAYS AGO

emile-guillemot-qyDwEi7mxqE-unsplash.jpg
Indonesian new vehicle sales vanish by over 90% in April on virus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

25 DAYS AGO

Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.'s Kicks, a compact SUV, in Thailand on May 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.)
Nissan launches Kicks hybrid-tech powered SUV in Thailand

Thailand Auto

25 DAYS AGO

All test drive cars are sanitised before and after each test drive session.(Photo courtesy of Honda Malaysia)
Honda Malaysia resumes full operations with preventive measures in place

Malaysia Auto

25 DAYS AGO

Image by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay
Maruti Suzuki enhances repair service via JJ Impex acquisition

India Auto

25 DAYS AGO

Photo by Sleepi Alleyne from Pexels
Maruti Suzuki India to supply 2nd OEM model to Toyota under global partnership

India Auto

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Noah Grezlak on Unsplash
Nissan Motor mulls downsizing global output by around 20%: Kyodo

Japan Auto

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Dieny Portinanni on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda reopening dealerships, servicing outlets in India as lockdown eases

India Auto

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash
Covid-19 pandemic may slash Thai car output to 1 mil. units this year

Thailand Auto

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash
China’s April car sales rebound for 1st time in 22 months, buoyed by stimulus steps

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Alex Azabache on Unsplash)
Toyota, Honda plants in Indonesia to remain closed till June 1

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale giving a speech at the 11th Auto Summit 2020 in New Delhi on Feb 7, 2020. (Photo courtesy of FADA)
Indian automotive dealers starting to reopen as lockdown eases

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

traffic-3874725_1280.jpg
Toyota to resume passenger car production in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

1 MONTH AGO