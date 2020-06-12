Automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing

HANOI, VNA - The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures that lasted throughout April, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

VAMA released a report on its members’ sales in May on June 11, which showed VAMA members sold 19,081 vehicles in the month, compared to just over 11,700 in April.

Of the sold vehicles, more than 13,000 were passenger cars, up 67 percent, while 5,810 were commercial vehicles, up 67 percent, and 262 were special-purpose vehicles, down 16 percent, respectively.

Sales of domestically-assembled vehicles reached 11,095 units, up 50 percent, while sales of imported vehicles rose 83 percent to 7,986.

During the first five months of the year, VAMA members sold a total of 83,181 units, down 34 percent year-on-year.

However, the figures were not complete, as many makers did not disclose their sales.

TC Motor - the representative of Hyundai Thanh Cong and not a member of VAMA – sold 4,833 vehicles in May, raising its total sales in the first five months of this year to 22,401.

TC Motor became the best-selling car brand in the month with 4,833 vehicles sold, followed by Toyota with 4,167 units, and Honda with 2,714, VinFast 2,161, Ford 1,858, Mazda 1,745 and Kia 1,551.

The high increase in sales was also partly attributable to various promotional programmes offered by car makers. - VNA