Toyota, Aioi Bangkok launch driving habit-based car insurance in Thailand

11, Jun. 2020

image-1591864434656.jpg

BANGKOK, NNA - Toyota Motor Thailand Co. and Aioi Bangkok Insurance Public Co. have introduced a new auto insurance scheme whereby actual mileage driven and driving behavior will be analyzed and evaluated to determine discount rates offered to drivers in a country with one of the world’s worst car fatality rates.

The new insurance scheme, which comes under the first-class insurance policy Toyota Care “Pay How You Drive” (PHYD), is available for all Toyota cars equipped with new T-Connect technology, a connected vehicle service with the help of big data analysis, namely the New Hilux Revo pickup truck and the New Fortuner SUV, Toyota Motor Thailand said in a release Tuesday.

Both models were released this month. The new PHYD insurance has been available nationwide in Thailand since Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Thailand expects “around 30 to 40 percent” of new Revo and Fortuner purchasers to apply for this insurance, its spokesperson told NNA Wednesday.

The data collected through the T-Connect technology will be sent to the local unit of Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. Ltd., a Japanese non-life insurer, and processed to produce reports which will be delivered to customers along with safe driving tips within 30 minutes after the completion of driving trips.

The data will also be calculated to evaluate each driver’s scores, which will in turn be used to determine the rate of special discounts on the renewal premiums each driver receives.

Under the new insurance policy, a 5 percent discount will be offered in the first year while 20 to 25 percent renewal premium discounts will be offered during the second to eighth years, depending on a drivers’ insurance claim records, good driving behavior scores and low driving mileage.

Overall, customer drivers could save as much as 4,891 baht ($158) annually, the spokesperson said.

In estimated road traffic death rates per 100,000 people, Thailand ranks among the highest in the world at 32.7 along with some African countriew, way above the global average at 18.1, according to a 2019 report by the World Health Organization and World Bank data.

In 2018, Toyota Motor Thailand and Aioi Bangkok Insurance rolled out the insurance scheme Toyota Care PAYD – Pay As You Drive, which was considered the first of its kind to be approved by the Office of Insurance Commission, a government body. It was designed to lower costs for infrequent drivers and those who mainly use their cars for short distances.

to TOP Page

More from this section

image-1591864434656.jpg
Toyota, Aioi Bangkok launch driving habit-based car insurance in Thailand

Thailand Financials

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Image by Mohamad Trilaksono from Pixabay
Japan’s SBI, Indonesia’s Kejora Capital to launch $30 mil. VC fund in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Japanese marketing firm starts crowdfunding service to help pandemic-hit companies in SE Asia

Southeast Asia Financials

8 DAYS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Banks, cashless payment providers to tie up for possible "digital yen"

Japan Financials

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Credit Commerce from Pixabay
Japan's Shinsei Bank to buy New Zealand nonbank for $490 mil.

New Zealand Financials

8 DAYS AGO

Photo by MF Evelyn on Unsplash
Rent warrant agency J-Lease partners with China’s Lakala to serve Chinese in Japan

Japan Financials

16 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ray Reyes on Unsplash
BOJ to provide 30 tril. yen to aid virus-hit small firms

Japan Financials

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
S. Korea’s Kookmin Card to buy Thailand’s Fintech firm for SE. Asia expansion

Thailand Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Yangon, Myanmar
Singapore GIC, Norwegian fund invest $92 mil. in Myanmar’s Yoma Bank

Myanmar Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of AND Global)
Marubeni forms strategic tie-up with Singapore fintech startup AND Global

Singapore Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Binny Manohar on Unsplash
Mizuho Bank clinches 1st project finance deal in Cambodia with ING for power transmission

Cambodia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

austin-distel-DfjJMVhwH_8-unsplash.jpg
Rakuten online brokerage sees demand spike in Malaysia on stay-home order

Malaysia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

(NNA)
Japan financial firm SBI gets commercial bank license in Cambodia

Cambodia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

vehicles-parked-inside-elevated-parking-lot-63294.jpg
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease, ALD to set up auto leasing JV in Malaysia

Malaysia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash
Mizuho Bank signs green loan deal with major Thai chemical firm

Thailand Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
BOJ vows to step up asset purchases to curb virus' economic impact

Japan Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash
Digital banking a strategy for financial inclusion in Philippines

Philippines Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Nikkei logs biggest point fall in 30 yrs amid worsening virus fears

Japan Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Arun Raj on Unsplash
Hong Kong’s Bank of East Asia mulls over $1 billion insurance asset sale: report

Hong Kong Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Local investors in Myanmar scan share prices on an electric signboard at the Yangon Stock Exchange in Yangon on Feb. 10, 2020. (NNA)
Investor interest grows as Yangon Stock Exchange opens to foreigners

Features Myanmar Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Taskin Ashiq on Unsplash
Tokio Marine Insurance picks Singapore cybersecurity startup Horangi as its 1st Asia-Pacific partner

Singapore Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Vijay Manoharan, CEO of CIMB Bank Philippines Inc., talks to the media about his expansion plans for 2020 at a media round-table in Manila on March 3, 2020. (NNA)
Malaysia’s CIMB digital bank targets 4 million customers and SMEs in Philippines this year

Philippines Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Japanese lender Orico to buy 51% stake in Indonesian car loan firm

Indonesia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

200225_001.jpg
Eyeing more liquidity, Japan's MUFG Bank offers free bank transfers to customers in Philippines

Philippines Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Grab )
Japan’s MUFG to invest up to 80 bil yen in Grab

Singapore Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

silver-and-gold-coins-128867.jpg
MUFG Bank launches system development, operation unit in India

India Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by dawnfu from Pixabay
ReNet Japan, fintech startup to move into Cambodia internet banking

Cambodia Financials

4 MONTHS AGO