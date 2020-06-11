Japan’s Ibiden to open car filter materials plant in China, eyes tighter emissions rules

11, Jun. 2020

Ibiden’s car exhaust system components (Photo courtesy of Ibiden)
Ibiden’s car exhaust system components (Photo courtesy of Ibiden)

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese car filter maker Ibiden Co. will establish a production hub for diesel particulate filtration materials in China as nationwide a stiffer automotive exhaust restriction takes effect next year.

The company plans to spend about 2.5 billion yen ($23 million) to set up Ibiden Fine Ceramics (Suzhou) Co. in Suzhou, near Shanghai. The plant will start up in late 2021, Hitoshi Matushita, Advanced Fiber Products Unit manager, said in a teleconference interview with NNA last week.

Ibiden’s Suzhou factory will make materials to hold and seal ceramic supports that purify harmful substances from automotive exhaust. The materials also help build filters that can catch fine particles. An Ibiden unit in Shanghai currently handles the final steps in sealing materials production.

The plant due to start next year will have the capacity to make sealing material for approximately 7 million vehicles a year, nearly 30 percent of the Chinese automobile market, Matsushita said.

The nation’s level 6 vehicle emission standard, which is stricter than the European Union’s Euro-VI norms, will be introduced nationwide in January, requiring carmakers to reduce emissions of certain harmful substances by 40 to 50 percent from levels allowed now. The standards have been already in effect in 16 major cities and provinces.

Ibiden, headquartered in Ogaki, Gifu prefecture, aims to capitalize on an anticipated increase in Chinese demand for sealing materials for high-end exhaust gas filters, Matsushita said.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Ibiden’s car exhaust system components (Photo courtesy of Ibiden)
Japan’s Ibiden to open car filter materials plant in China, eyes tighter emissions rules

China Materials

14 MINUTES AGO

image-1591856650750.jpg
Thailand’s Indorama enters PET recycling in Brazil via Resinas takeover

Thailand Materials

2 HOURS AGO

6.jpg
Taiwan CPC, Pertamina sign $8.33 bil. petrochem plant agreement

Indonesia Materials

2 DAYS AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Correct: Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

9 DAYS AGO

road-1030888_1280.jpg
Japan’s leading asphalt plant maker Nikko to begin manufacture in Thailand

Thailand Materials

13 DAYS AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

17 DAYS AGO

Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash
Lotte Chemical buys minority stake in Japanese peer Showa Denko for $132 mil.

South Korea Materials

20 DAYS AGO

5.jpg
San Miguel fails in takeover bid for cement maker Holcim Philippines

Philippines Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Ronise daluz on Unsplash
Singapore biotech firm RWDC raises $133 mil. to boost eco-plastic output in U.S.

United States Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash
Nippon Steel’s India JV sees record 7.23 mil. tons of crude steel output in FY2019-20

India Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Toni Cuenca from Pexels
Taiheiyo Cement allies with state-backed peer Semen Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

gray-metal-industrial-machine-at-golden-hour-2253595.jpg
Exxon Mobil embarks on $10 bil. chemical complex project in southern China

China Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels
Taiwan’s Far Eastern boosts recycled-PET output to capitalize on boom in eco-products

Taiwan Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan’s leading industrial paper maker Cheng Loong Corp. plans to invest $1 billion in its Binh Duong plant in southern Vietnam to ramp up production. (Photo courtesy of Cheng Loong)
Taiwan papermaker Cheng Loong investing $1 bil. to expand Vietnam output

Vietnam Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

aluminium-2641142_1280.jpg
Japanese aluminum maker UACJ pulling out of car parts JV in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Japanese packing material firm Rengo, Thai partner to take over Vietnamese peer

Vietnam Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

A steel mill of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia in Central Sulawesi Province (Photo courtesy of Hanwa Co.)
Japanese steel trader Hanwa buys 10% stake in Chinese steel venture in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jennifer Latuperisa-Andres
Japanese interior materials trader Sangetsu opens Vietnam unit to cater to prime properties

Vietnam Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by ludex2014 from Pixabay
Japanese steel maker Yamato Kogyo acquires 49% stake in Posco arm in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

A steel plant of Essar Steel in Hazira in the western state of Gujarat. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel)
Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal eye huge Indian infrastructure projects after Essar takeover

India Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6937.JPG
Nippon Steel to liquidate Malaysia subsidiary producing steel plates for electric appliances

Malaysia Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Tanks are seen at Seikitokyu's asphalt emulsion factory on the outskirts of Yangon on March 7, 2020. (NNA)
Seikitokyu Kyogo completes asphalt material plant in Myanmar

Myanmar Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

photo-of-car-interior-3778768.jpg
Japan Polypropylene to tie up with Thai petro firm in JV

Thailand Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash
Sanyo Chemical to make world’s 1st “all polymer” lithium ion battery: Kyodo

Japan Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

window-4008508_1280.jpg
JFE Steel starts producing color-coated product in Myanmar

Myanmar Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki (Far L) speaking at a workshop titled ‘Enabling Procedures for Increase of Steel Usage for the Growth of Economy’, in New Delhi on Feb. 24, 2020. (NNA)
India seeks Japanese investment in steel sector as it curbs imports

India Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

herbicide-587589_1280.jpg
Nissan Chemical to set up pesticide joint venture in India

India Materials

4 MONTHS AGO