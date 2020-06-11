Japan’s Ibiden to open car filter materials plant in China, eyes tighter emissions rules

Ibiden’s car exhaust system components (Photo courtesy of Ibiden)

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese car filter maker Ibiden Co. will establish a production hub for diesel particulate filtration materials in China as nationwide a stiffer automotive exhaust restriction takes effect next year.

The company plans to spend about 2.5 billion yen ($23 million) to set up Ibiden Fine Ceramics (Suzhou) Co. in Suzhou, near Shanghai. The plant will start up in late 2021, Hitoshi Matushita, Advanced Fiber Products Unit manager, said in a teleconference interview with NNA last week.

Ibiden’s Suzhou factory will make materials to hold and seal ceramic supports that purify harmful substances from automotive exhaust. The materials also help build filters that can catch fine particles. An Ibiden unit in Shanghai currently handles the final steps in sealing materials production.

The plant due to start next year will have the capacity to make sealing material for approximately 7 million vehicles a year, nearly 30 percent of the Chinese automobile market, Matsushita said.

The nation’s level 6 vehicle emission standard, which is stricter than the European Union’s Euro-VI norms, will be introduced nationwide in January, requiring carmakers to reduce emissions of certain harmful substances by 40 to 50 percent from levels allowed now. The standards have been already in effect in 16 major cities and provinces.

Ibiden, headquartered in Ogaki, Gifu prefecture, aims to capitalize on an anticipated increase in Chinese demand for sealing materials for high-end exhaust gas filters, Matsushita said.