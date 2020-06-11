LG jumps into LED cinema market through first contact with Taiwan's multiplex chain

11, Jun. 2020

Image by Alfred Derks from Pixabay
Image by Alfred Derks from Pixabay

SEOUL, AJU - LG Electronics has supplied a light-emitting diode (LED) cinema display to Taiwan's multiplex chain Showtime Cinemas. Without using a traditional projector, the LED theater provides vivid color and a good audio system using technology from Dolby Laboratories, an American company specializing in audio noise reduction and audio encoding and compression.

LG said in a statement that its LED cinema display was installed at a 300-seat theater run by Showtime Cinemas in Taichung. LG's LED cinema display is 14 meters wide and seven meters. It supports 4K resolution. The company said its LED cinema display expresses the entire screen more uniformly without distortion than conventional projection digital projectors.

Through cooperation with Dolby, LG said it has introduced a sound system optimized for LED theaters by using Dolby Atmos, which is a suite of technologies for immersive audio having both horizontal and vertical sound placement, using a combination of channel and object-based mixing and delivery.

Dolby's media and technology executive Jed Harmsen said LG's LED cinema display armed with Dolby's integrated media server and LG's quality processing technology would be a premium solution that satisfies global theater chains. He said Dolby Atmos' stereoscopic sound system will further maximize the immersion of visitors.

LG expressed confidence with its technological achievement, saying it would actively target the LED cinema market as its domestic rival Samsung Electronics did. In 2017, Samsung installed its first LED cinema screen, under the brand "Onyx" at a theater in Seoul, backed by speaker technologies from US-based Harman International, a major connected technology and lifestyle audio solution company.

