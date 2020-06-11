Japan big-company sentiment tumbles to 11-yr low amid pandemic

11, Jun. 2020

Image by Sofia Terzoni from Pixabay
Image by Sofia Terzoni from Pixabay

TOKYO, Kyodo - Business sentiment among large Japanese companies in the April-June period hit the lowest level in 11 years amid fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a government survey showed Thursday.

The confidence index covering firms capitalized at 1 billion yen ($9.3 million) or more plunged to minus 47.6 from the previous quarter's minus 10.1, for the third consecutive quarterly decline, the joint survey by the Finance Ministry and Cabinet Office showed.

The index was the lowest since the first quarter of 2009 when it came to minus 51.3 amid the global financial crisis following the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. the previous year.

The latest figure was also worse than the minus 22.0 logged in the April-June quarter of 2011 after a massive earthquake and tsunami hit northeastern Japan in March that year.

The index is calculated by subtracting the percentage of firms reporting worsening conditions from those observing improvements.

"We regard this result as reflecting the extremely severe condition of the economy as a whole due to the coronavirus," a government official told reporters.

The survey covered 14,522 companies capitalized at 10 million yen or more, of which 10,211, or 70.3 percent, responded by May 15.

The response rate was about 10 percentage points lower than usual, as some firms apparently failed to answer in time due to the spread of telework and the virus impact, according to the official.

In Japan, a state of emergency was declared in April and authorities requested people to refrain from going out and nonessential businesses to close temporarily.

Following a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the emergency declaration was fully lifted on May 25.

By sector, the large nonmanufacturers' index was at minus 45.3, down from minus 6.6 in the January-March quarter and hitting the lowest level since comparable data became available in the April-June quarter of 2004.

Sentiment deteriorated particularly in the tourism and entertainment industries, which have seen significant drops in the number of customers due to the pandemic, the official said.

The index for large manufacturers plunged to minus 52.3 from minus 17.2 logged in the previous quarter to hit the lowest level since minus 66.0 in January-March of 2011. Worsening business confidence at car producers and auto-related makers contributed most to the overall result, according to the official.

The index for small firms capitalized at 10 million yen or more but less than 100 million yen also fell sharply to minus 61.1 for the reporting quarter on an all-industry basis from minus 25.3 in the previous three-month period.

For midsize companies capitalized at 100 million yen or more but less than 1 billion yen, the index dropped from minus 13.1 to minus 54.1.

Both the results for small firms and midsize companies marked the lowest levels since the second quarter of 2004, according to the official.

Looking ahead, the index forecasting business conditions for large companies in the three months through September stood at minus 6.6, downgraded from plus 4.2 in the previous survey, which reflected sentiment as of Feb. 15.

The downward revision was possibly linked to the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which were originally scheduled for this summer.

The outlook figure for the following quarter through December came to plus 2.3. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by Sofia Terzoni from Pixabay
Japan big-company sentiment tumbles to 11-yr low amid pandemic

Japan Economy

11 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

figures-2473795_1280.jpg
Global economy to shrink 6% in 2020 on coronavirus pandemic: OECD

Asia Economy

13 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

ryoji-iwata-sN3235md5BY-unsplash.jpg
5,000 nonregular workers in Japan laid off due to coronavirus fallout

Japan Economy

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Yanni Panesa on Unsplash
Philippine unemployment rate reaches all-time high in April

Philippines Economy

3 DAYS AGO

currency-3077534_1280.jpg
India eases travel restrictions for foreign businessmen, technicians as it begins phased lockdown exit

India Economy

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash
Correct: Philippine reforms push for corporate tax cut but incentive changes spook foreigners

Features Philippines Economy

12 DAYS AGO

Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash
Philippine reforms push for corporate tax cut but incentive changes spook foreigners

Features Philippines Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Shibuya, Tokyo (Photo by Linh Nguyen on Unsplash)
Lifting of emergency over coronavirus leaves businesses with mixed feelings

Japan Economy

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by zauber2011 from Pixabay
Ending coronavirus emergency raises hope, sparks some concern

Japan Economy

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Fabrizio Chiagano on Unsplash
Japan releases phased road map to fully reopen economy by August

Japan Economy

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Shinjuku Station in Tokyo
Abe declares coronavirus emergency over in Japan

Japan Economy

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
China omits 2020 growth target amid "great uncertainty" over pandemic

China Economy

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Residents wears face masks while riding their bicycles on May 11, 2020 in Wuhan, China.) [Getty/Kyodo]
China may focus more on employment than on growth amid virus pandemic

Features China Economy

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

JR Osaka Station (Photo by Andrew Leu on Unsplash)
Abe lifts coronavirus emergency in Osaka, nearby areas

Japan Economy

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Osaka, Japan (Photo by Amy Chandra from Pexels)
Japan mulls ending state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo prefs.

Japan Economy

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
Japan's initial goal of V-shaped recovery not on horizon

Features Japan Economy

24 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan slides into recession as economy shrinks 3.4%

Japan Economy

24 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

On-going infrastructure project under sunset sky in Kuala Lumpur (Photo by Zukiman Mohamad)
Malaysia suffers weakest growth in Q1, expects recovery from second half

Malaysia Economy

29 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Infrastructure in priority push for Philippines after 2 - 3.4% contraction forecast

Philippines Economy

29 DAYS AGO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in New Delhi on May 12, 2020. (DD News/PTI)
Modi announces $265 bil. rescue package, bold reforms for India hailed

India Economy

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash
Philippines extends lockdown in Metro Manila and 2 areas till end-May, easing for the rest

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Sydney Harbour
Australia aims to reopen economy by July via phased easing of curbs

Australia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Poblacion, Makati, Metro Manila (Photo by Dayanara Nacion on Unsplash)
Philippines awaits recovery package as GDP falls for first time since 1998

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Claudio Guglieri on Unsplash)
Japan consumer confidence hits record low amid virus pandemic

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Filipino remittances expect worst-ever 20% fall on pandemic

Features Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
BOJ expands easing steps to cushion virus' economic impact

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Sydnery (Photo by Kate Trifo on Unsplash)
Australian central bank chief fears 10% shrink in GDP, surge in unemployment rate

Australia Economy

2 MONTHS AGO