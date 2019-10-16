Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans

Panasonic Life Solutions Vietnam holds a groundbreaking ceremony for a ceiling and ventilation fans plant in Binh Duong Province, north of Ho Chi Minh City on Oct. 10, 2019.

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp. will build a factory near Ho Chi Minh City to make ceiling and ventilation fans designed to improve household air quality.

The company plans to invest over $45 million in a second plant operated by Panasonic Life Soultions Vietnam Co. in the southern province of Binh Duong, it said in a statement releasesd Thursday.

“As urbanization is increasing rapidly in Vietnam and the country is facing challenges with air quality, (Panasonic Life Solutions Vietnam) will focus on indoor air quality in the next phase,” its spokenwoman told NNA in an e-mail Friday.

She declined comment on the factory’s production capacity.

Panasonic Life Solutions Vietnam, established in 2013 to manufacture electrical construction materials such as switches and plugs, will build the 24,000-square-meter factory on a plot of land about twice that size, the statement says.

The plant is scheduled to start making fans in January 2021 for shipping to the domestic market as well as to elsewhere in Asia and to Middle East markets, the spokeswoman said.

“Panasonic is dedicated to offerring a healthy yet comfortable indoor living environment to the people in Vietnam,” Panasonic Life Solutions Vietnam General Director Kazuiro Takeuji said in the statement.

The Vietnam unit also established a research and development division, the statement said.