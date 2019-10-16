Japanese coffee chain Komeda Holdings lays plans for outlets in Thailand, Myanmar

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese coffee shop chain operator Komeda Holdings Co. is planning to open outlets in Thailand and Myanmar next year, a move that would expand its overseas network from existing stores in mainland China and Taiwan.

The chain that serves drinks, desserts and light meals is considering whether to start business in Myanmar in the fiscal year from March 2020 and in Thailand either that year or later, Komeda’s spokesman told NNA without giving specific dates.

“We have determined that people in Thailand are starting to need space and time for relaxation in the midst of the country’s remarkable economic growth,” the spokesman for the Nagoya-based company told NNA in an e-mail on Saturday.

In Myanmar, Komeda has already set up a training center at a local Japanese-language school. The center will show about 40 trainees how to manage a coffee shop, he said.

Komeda coffee shops, the first of which opened in 1968, serve what it describes as originally roasted coffee from selected beans along with breads baked in house.

“A Komeda Coffee shop where they are based will serve as a place for on-the-job training and make it easier for them to grasp the image of Komeda’s Coffee in Japan,” the spokesman said.

As of end-August, Komeda Holdings had 871 stores, an increase of 11 from the end of February. Of them, 43 were directly managed and the rest franchises.

In June this year, Komeda Holdings announced a capital and business alliance with major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. The trading firm, which has acquired a minority stake in the coffee chain operator through a private share placement, will help the coffee chain expand overseas based on Mitsubishi’s global business knowhow.

The chain’s first store outside Japan opened in Shanghai in April 2016. It runs two stores in Shanghai and five in Taiwan now, according to the firm.

According to an earnings report released last Wednesday, Komeda Holdings chalked up revenue of 15.33 billion yen ($141 million) in the six months to August 2019, up 3.2 percent year on year. Net profit totaled 2.66 billion yen, up 6.3 percent.