Indonesia reports highest number of new COVID-19 infections in single day

HANOI, VNA - Indonesia reported 1,241 new COVID-19 cases on June 10, the highest number in a single day, according to the country’s health ministry.

Its total number of infections now stands at 34,316, including 1,959 fatalities and 12,129 recoveries, it added.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo worked on the same day with the country’s special task force on COVID-19 prevention, calling for more effort to stop the pandemic from breaking out again.

Also on June 10, the Philippines reported 740 new cases, bringing its tally to 23,732, including 1,027 fatalities, said the country’s health ministry.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Ministry of Education and Training announced that the country will reopen schools from June 24, as the pandemic has been curbed.

It has reported 8,336 COVID-19 cases with 117 fatalities. - VNA