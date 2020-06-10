Roof repair service Toyokoh to start full-scale operations in Thailand to serve factories

10, Jun. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Toyokoh)
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese roof repair company Toyokoh Inc. is set to begin full-scale operations in Thailand in September for the Southeast Asian country’s factories.

Its year-old subsidiary Toyokoh (Thailand) Co. will spray a three-layered special resin onto slate roofs. The resin is designed to extend lifespans and improve insulation. Factory and warehouse roofs deteriorate relatively fast in Thailand because of strong sunlight and heavy seasonal rains, the company said Tuesday.

The affiliate had used its resin spray at a low-income housing project in the eastern Thai province of Rayong. Dow Thailand Group, a subsidiary of U.S. chemical giant Dow Chemical Co., led the project in February.

Toyokoh (Thailand) suspended business following the global COVID-19 pandemic and the state of emergency in the Southeast Asian country, according to Jirayupat Rattanan, managing director of the local subsidiary.

The local unit has set a goal of 10 contracts, covering 5,000 square meters of roofs, among Japanese as well as Thai companies next year. The figures should double by 2022 and reach 50 contracts covering 30,000 sq. meters in 2023. The company employs two people now and expect to hire two more in September, Jirayupat said.

Repairs will cost 1,400 to 1,600 baht ($44 to $51) per square meter, Jirayupat told NNA in an e-mail.

