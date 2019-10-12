Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok

(Image courtesy of List Co.)

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese developer List Co. launched sales of two condominium complexes in central Bangkok on Thursday in partnership with a Thai peer to cash in on growing housing demand from locals and foreigners.

List and Habitat Group Co. said they plan to invest a total of 2.8 billion baht ($92 million) in the developments of Walden Thonglor 8 and Walden Thonglor 13, both eight-story apartment blocks, on Sukhumbit Road for scheduled completion in 2021.

Habitat Group List Co., their joint venture, said it anticipates attracting Thai and international buyers equally for the total number of 239 units, with Chinese expected to account for more than 50 percent of foreign buyers, Japanese for 10 to 15 percent and people from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore for the rest.

The growing number of people on middle incomes and the inflow of residents into the city have propped up the Thai housing market, they said.

In the central part of the capital, the highest affinity area is Prompong, followed by Thonglor, Asok and Ekkamai, Chanin Vanijwongse, CEO of the Thai developer, said at a launch event.

Walden Thonglor 8 has 117 units with prices ranging from 7.83 million to 17.5 million baht, while Walden Thonglor 13 consists of 122 units at similar prices, according to a statement.