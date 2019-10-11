Taiyo Nippon Sanso to triple nitrogen output capacity in Singapore

SINGAPORE, NNA - Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. will triple its nitrogen gas production capacity in Singapore by 2021 to meet growing demand from the electronics, medical and chemical fields.

Its local arm, Leeden National Oxygen Ltd., will replace one of its three nitrogen gas generators with a new one, which will begin operation in March 2021, a Taiyo Nippon Sanso spokesman told NNA on Thursday.

In tripling its nitrogen gas output capacity in the city-state, the Tokyo-based firm said it plans to enhance underground pipelines to further promote gas supply to commercial customers. (NNA/Kyodo)