5,000 nonregular workers in Japan laid off due to coronavirus fallout

10, Jun. 2020

ryoji-iwata-sN3235md5BY-unsplash.jpg

TOKYO, Kyodo - An estimated 4,943 nonregular workers had been laid off or were expected to be laid off in Japan due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic as of last Friday, more than double the figure from a week earlier, data released by the labor ministry showed Tuesday.

The figure, which stood at 2,366 as of May 29, is tallied from businesses consulted by prefectural labor bureaus or public job placement offices.

A total of 20,933 people in the workforce are expected to have their contracts terminated or have already been dismissed due to the virus outbreak since February, when the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare began collecting data on the matter.

But as the tally from February through May 24 does not include a breakdown by employment status, nonregular employees are likely to account for even more than the published figure of 4,943.

Of the 20,933, those working in the accommodation sector, such as hotels and traditional "ryokan" inns, accounted for the most at 4,348, followed by the food and beverage sector at 3,484, manufacturing at 2,813 and road transportation at 2,377.

The tourism sector has been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic amid entry bans and calls for residents to stay at home.

Sales at department stores and restaurants have also declined significantly since a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo and other urban areas on April 7 and later expanded nationwide. Many businesses are still operating on shortened hours even after the complete lifting of the state of emergency on May 25.

By prefecture, workers in Tokyo were the hardest hit with 3,164 laid off, followed by Osaka at 2,998 and Hokkaido at 1,149. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

ryoji-iwata-sN3235md5BY-unsplash.jpg
5,000 nonregular workers in Japan laid off due to coronavirus fallout

Japan Economy

29 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Yanni Panesa on Unsplash
Philippine unemployment rate reaches all-time high in April

Philippines Economy

2 DAYS AGO

currency-3077534_1280.jpg
India eases travel restrictions for foreign businessmen, technicians as it begins phased lockdown exit

India Economy

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash
Correct: Philippine reforms push for corporate tax cut but incentive changes spook foreigners

Features Philippines Economy

11 DAYS AGO

Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash
Philippine reforms push for corporate tax cut but incentive changes spook foreigners

Features Philippines Economy

12 DAYS AGO

Shibuya, Tokyo (Photo by Linh Nguyen on Unsplash)
Lifting of emergency over coronavirus leaves businesses with mixed feelings

Japan Economy

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by zauber2011 from Pixabay
Ending coronavirus emergency raises hope, sparks some concern

Japan Economy

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Fabrizio Chiagano on Unsplash
Japan releases phased road map to fully reopen economy by August

Japan Economy

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Shinjuku Station in Tokyo
Abe declares coronavirus emergency over in Japan

Japan Economy

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
China omits 2020 growth target amid "great uncertainty" over pandemic

China Economy

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Residents wears face masks while riding their bicycles on May 11, 2020 in Wuhan, China.) [Getty/Kyodo]
China may focus more on employment than on growth amid virus pandemic

Features China Economy

19 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

JR Osaka Station (Photo by Andrew Leu on Unsplash)
Abe lifts coronavirus emergency in Osaka, nearby areas

Japan Economy

19 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Osaka, Japan (Photo by Amy Chandra from Pexels)
Japan mulls ending state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo prefs.

Japan Economy

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
Japan's initial goal of V-shaped recovery not on horizon

Features Japan Economy

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan slides into recession as economy shrinks 3.4%

Japan Economy

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

On-going infrastructure project under sunset sky in Kuala Lumpur (Photo by Zukiman Mohamad)
Malaysia suffers weakest growth in Q1, expects recovery from second half

Malaysia Economy

27 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Infrastructure in priority push for Philippines after 2 - 3.4% contraction forecast

Philippines Economy

28 DAYS AGO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in New Delhi on May 12, 2020. (DD News/PTI)
Modi announces $265 bil. rescue package, bold reforms for India hailed

India Economy

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash
Philippines extends lockdown in Metro Manila and 2 areas till end-May, easing for the rest

Philippines Economy

29 DAYS AGO

Sydney Harbour
Australia aims to reopen economy by July via phased easing of curbs

Australia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Poblacion, Makati, Metro Manila (Photo by Dayanara Nacion on Unsplash)
Philippines awaits recovery package as GDP falls for first time since 1998

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Claudio Guglieri on Unsplash)
Japan consumer confidence hits record low amid virus pandemic

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Filipino remittances expect worst-ever 20% fall on pandemic

Features Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
BOJ expands easing steps to cushion virus' economic impact

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Sydnery (Photo by Kate Trifo on Unsplash)
Australian central bank chief fears 10% shrink in GDP, surge in unemployment rate

Australia Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

hand-3108175_1280.jpg
Taiwan March export orders see 4.3% rebound, driven by resumption of China factories

Taiwan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo (Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash)
Japan Cabinet OKs reworked extra budget for $1.1 tril. virus package

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image