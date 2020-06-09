Thai restaurant chain operator COCA to expand food delivery service in SE. Asia

09, Jun. 2020

(Photo courtesy of COCA Holding International)
(Photo courtesy of COCA Holding International)

BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s major dining chain operator COCA Holding International Co. will begin a food delivery service in seven other Southeast Asian countries later this year, as it was hailed during the COVID-19 induced lockdown at home.

The operator of the country’s famous COCA steamboat restaurant and the producer of traditional COCA Foods seasoning plans to first begin a home delivery service in Malaysia and Vietnam, Natalie Thanphensophon, a spokeswoman of Asian Cuisine and Hospitality Co., COCA’s subsidiary, told NNA on Tuesday.

The local food business group, which uses app-based platforms such as foodpanda and Line Man for delivery, started its own COCAMAN delivery service at seven restaurants in Bangkok amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in March. It had aimed to support people out of work earn income through delivery fees, the spokeswoman said.

COCAMAN delivery service demand has tripled amid growing demand for door-to-door meal delivery during the lockdown period, according to a Manager Online report, citing Trevor McKenzie, managing director of COCA Restaurants.

As local consumers hailed the service, the Thai group has decided to expand COCAMAN service to neighboring countries such as Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Singapore.

The 100 percent of delivery fees go to delivery men on top of their salary for their jobs at outlets. At the same time, the dining chain operator would benefit from more meal orders, the spokeswoman added.

The company plans to offer the delivery services at a total of 20 shops in those nations.

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Photo courtesy of COCA Holding International)
Thai restaurant chain operator COCA to expand food delivery service in SE. Asia

Thailand Services

1 HOUR AGO

The increase in digital transactions during the months-long lockdown in many parts of the Philippines boosts the confidence of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) of achieving its goal of having 50 percent of payment transactions shift from cash or checks to digital by 2023.
Huge surge in e-payments during Philippine lockdown

Features Philippines Services

4 DAYS AGO

Gojek driver waiting for passenger (Photo by Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
Indonesian ride-hailing, delivery firm Gojek raises funds from Facebook, PayPal

Indonesia Services

5 DAYS AGO

A cinema run by Major Cineplex Group in Bangkok on March 19, 2020 (NNA)
Thailand's Major Cineplex cinema chain ravaged by Covid-19

Thailand Services

20 DAYS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Shanghai Disneyland to reopen on Monday as new virus cases decrease

China Services

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan’s Nomura Research Institute to buy AUSIEX, eyes pension market

Australia Services

1 MONTH AGO

FPT Corp. hosts a breakfast for Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss trade collaboration with the Japanese government and businesses on the sidelines of the G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019. (Photo courtesy of FPT Software)
Vietnamese IT giant FPT boosting presence in Japan with Keidanren membership

Vietnam Services

2 MONTHS AGO

business-businessmen-classroom-communication-267507.jpg
Dai Nippon Printing to invest in Japanese BPO arm in Vietnam to enhance offshore service

Vietnam Services

2 MONTHS AGO

A Tsutaya Shoten bookstore in Ginza, Tokyo (Photo courtesy of Tsutaya Books)
Japanese bookstore Tsutaya to open outlet in Chengdu: report

China Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Hello I'm Nik 🎞 on Unsplash
Sony to invest $400 mil. in Chinese online entertainment platformer Bilibili

China Services

2 MONTHS AGO

artificial-intelligence-3262753_1280.jpg
IT trading firm Rikei to sell NZ AI-based appearance inspection system in Japan

New Zealand Services

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Japan’s Growthix Capital opens Singapore branch to expand cross-border M&A deals

Singapore Services

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Staffing agency Copro opens Singapore unit to source construction engineers for Japan

Southeast Asia Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lucas Gallone on Unsplash
Mitsubishi, ALSOK begin joint building management business in Asia

Southeast Asia Services

2 MONTHS AGO

The iconic cat symbol of Manekineko at its first Indonesian outlet in Baywalk Mall Pluit, North Jakarta on March. 13, 2020. (NNA)
Koshidaka's Manekineko karaoke sings into Indonesia

Indonesia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Tokyo Disney parks, USJ to extend closure for coronavirus fears

Japan Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Shanghai Disney Resort to partly reopen as new virus cases drop

China Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

bank-3503690_1280.jpg
Japan’s Nihon M&A Center launches Vietnam unit for growing cross-border deals

Vietnam Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Japan’s cosmetics review site operator Planetia allies with e-commerce firm Urban for Vietnam focus

Vietnam Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Hannes Edinger from Pixabay
Malaysian e-commerce startup iPrice gets $10 mil. from Asian investors

Malaysia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mihály Köles on Unsplash
Japan ad agency Hakuhodo DY to take over Taiwan's Growww Media

Taiwan Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kristina Litvjak on Unsplash
Japanese women find their Valentine in Malaysia-Japan Dateworks speed dating

Features Malaysia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

image-1581919597778.jpg
Japan's UT Group to acquire Vietnamese staffing provider

Vietnam Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Kai Sender from Pixabay
Japan Elevator Service to establish subsidiary in Indonesia

Indonesia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo taken Jan. 17, 2020, shows the interior of J-Espace 1, a Japanese style "capsule" hotel operated by Heritage Resorts in Ho Chi Minh City. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's Heritage Resorts opens 1st "capsule" hotel in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

4 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Macau casinos, largest gambling hub, to shut amid virus outbreak

Macau Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A smartphone with a Thai-language application developed by Flare (Thailand) Co. is placed inside a car to track locations where advertisements on vehicle wrapping are seen. Flare is expanding the car-wrap ad business to Cambodia in partnership with ReNet Japan Japan Group Inc. (Photo courtesy of Flare)
Japanese startup, ReNet Japan eye Cambodia for car ads expansion

Cambodia Services

4 MONTHS AGO