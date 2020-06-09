Thai restaurant chain operator COCA to expand food delivery service in SE. Asia

(Photo courtesy of COCA Holding International)

BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s major dining chain operator COCA Holding International Co. will begin a food delivery service in seven other Southeast Asian countries later this year, as it was hailed during the COVID-19 induced lockdown at home.

The operator of the country’s famous COCA steamboat restaurant and the producer of traditional COCA Foods seasoning plans to first begin a home delivery service in Malaysia and Vietnam, Natalie Thanphensophon, a spokeswoman of Asian Cuisine and Hospitality Co., COCA’s subsidiary, told NNA on Tuesday.

The local food business group, which uses app-based platforms such as foodpanda and Line Man for delivery, started its own COCAMAN delivery service at seven restaurants in Bangkok amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in March. It had aimed to support people out of work earn income through delivery fees, the spokeswoman said.

COCAMAN delivery service demand has tripled amid growing demand for door-to-door meal delivery during the lockdown period, according to a Manager Online report, citing Trevor McKenzie, managing director of COCA Restaurants.

As local consumers hailed the service, the Thai group has decided to expand COCAMAN service to neighboring countries such as Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Singapore.

The 100 percent of delivery fees go to delivery men on top of their salary for their jobs at outlets. At the same time, the dining chain operator would benefit from more meal orders, the spokeswoman added.

The company plans to offer the delivery services at a total of 20 shops in those nations.