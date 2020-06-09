Malaysia to resume international flights in July

Photo by Troy Mortier on Unsplash

KUALA LUMPUR, VNA - Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) will resume some of its international flights in July as other countries begin to lift border restrictions.

International flights between Kuala Lumpur and Bangladesh, Nepal, the UK, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, India, China, Singapore and the Philippines will take off in July.

The carrier is scheduled to resume all of its international flights in October.

The resumption of international flights by Malaysia Airlines Bhd will allow families to unite with loved ones after separation due to travel restrictions in many parts of the world, MAB Chief Executive Officer Captain Izham Ismail said.

Passengers are, however, reminded to check entry and exit requirements before their journey with travel restrictions remaining in place in most countries, he added.

The airline has increased the frequency of its domestic flights beginning June. - VNA