Business activities resume in Indonesian capital

HANOI, VNA - Restaurants, shops and transport services resumed in Jakarta capital city of Indonesia on June 8, as restrictions were eased further though COVID-19 infections in the country still increased.

Offices in Jakarta, the epicentre of Indonesia’s outbreak, are operating with limits on employee numbers while traffic wasted no time in returning to gridlock.

After two months without business activities, the easing of restriction measures was welcomed by many locals.

Indonesia’s main stock index gained up to 2.5 percent and hit a three-month high on June 8 as investors cheered the resumption of more business activities.

However, Indonesia remains the worst-hit country in East Asia outside China, with 32,033 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,883 related deaths. - VNA