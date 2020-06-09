Malaysia conglomerate Berjaya to develop mega-complex in Yokohama

Yokohama

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - A consortium led by Malaysian conglomerate Berjaya Corporation Berhad has won a bid to develop a 14-story commercial complex in Yokohama, just southwest of Tokyo.

The consortium, which also involves Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. and home builder Daiwa House Industry Co., will build the complex consisting of a luxury hotel, condominium, aquarium and commercial space, the city of Yokohama said Friday.

The complex is scheduled for completion in March 2026.

In a statement, the Yokohama government cited Berjaya's rich experience in real estate development in and outside Malaysia in naming the consortium called BMD62 as the bid winner.

Berjaya opened the Four Seasons Hotel Residences Kyoto in 2016 and has also been involved in the development of multiple resorts in Okinawa Prefecture. (NNA/Kyodo)