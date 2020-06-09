Pohang to house major hydrogen fuel cell power generation cluster

Image by grunzibaer from Pixabay

SEOUL, AJU - A major fuel cell power generation cluster will be built in the southeastern industrial port city of Pohang in a project that would cost 242.7 billion won ($201.6 million) by 2025. The cluster will have various facilities for the development and localization of related technologies.

North Gyeongsang Province and Pohang City signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday with Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), Doosan Fuel Cell, Pohang Techpark, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, the operator of nuclear power stations, to cooperate in building a hydrogen fuel cell power generation cluster.

The cluster will have a localization demonstration complex, an industrialization complex for hydrogen fuel cell products, and a center that can verify and certify large capacities. It will be used to train professionals and acquire top-class fuel cell maintenance technology.

"Pohang already has infrastructure such as an industrial complex and research for a fuel cell cluster," said Lee Cheol-woo, governor of North Gyeongsang Province. "We will work with related companies and institutions to become the center of the hydrogen fuel cell industry."

President Moon Jae-in has led a national campaign to adopt hydrogen fuel cells and electric batteries as a mainstream fuel in the future, with a road map to produce 6.2 million fuel cell vehicles for domestic consumption and exports by 2040.