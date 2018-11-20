Japan’s Denso uses Abeja’s AI technology to streamline Thai auto parts plant

BANGKOK, NNA - Amid soaring labor costs in Southeast Asia, Japanese auto parts giant Denso Corp. will employ artificial intelligence to boost efficiency at its plant in Thailand, with the help of a Japanese tech venture.

Abeja Inc. said in a statement on Monday that it will work with Denso, a Toyota Motor group firm, using experience in deep learning to measure the speed and order of the human manufacturing process to optimize factory operations.

The two firms conducted a five-month test at the Thai plant through August and will apply the deep learning model there by yearend, eventually extending it to Denso’s other factories in Asia.