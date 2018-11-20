Thailand Auto
Japan’s Denso uses Abeja’s AI technology to streamline Thai auto parts plant
BANGKOK, NNA - Amid soaring labor costs in Southeast Asia, Japanese auto parts giant Denso Corp. will employ artificial intelligence to boost efficiency at its plant in Thailand, with the help of a Japanese tech venture.
Abeja Inc. said in a statement on Monday that it will work with Denso, a Toyota Motor group firm, using experience in deep learning to measure the speed and order of the human manufacturing process to optimize factory operations.
The two firms conducted a five-month test at the Thai plant through August and will apply the deep learning model there by yearend, eventually extending it to Denso’s other factories in Asia.
Japan Thailand
AutoParts Computer IT AI Venture Employment Religion