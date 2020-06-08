Cambodia’s hotels to reopen shortly

Krong Siem Reap, Cambosia(Photo by Arthur Guiot on Unsplash)

PHNOM PENH, VNA - Hotels and international flights forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Cambodia are expected to reopen this month.

Clais Chenda, President of Cambodia Hotel Association, said that some hotel owners confirm they will resume operations shortly and international flights are expected to commence from mid-June, as the local disease situation is seemingly calm.

So far, around 170 companies in the tourism sector in Cambodia have also been closed temporarily, leaving a 16,891 people unemployed, according to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

To help the sector, the government has launched four measures, extending for another two months a tax exemption from June to July for hotels, guesthouses, restaurants and tour operators.

It also provided an exemption for tourism licence fees for 2021 and said they were not required to pay into the National Social Security Fund during the crisis. - VNA