Indonesia extends social restrictions in three major cities

The West Java administration in Indonesia has extended large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in Bogor, Depok and Bekasi (Bodebek) until July 2.

08, Jun. 2020

West Java, Indonesia (Photo by Rio Lecatompessy on Unsplash)
Head of the West Java COVID-19 task force Daud Achmad said the 28-day extension of the policy in Jakarta's satellite cities became effective on June 6.

Head of the West Java COVID-19 task force Daud Achmad said the 28-day extension of the policy in Jakarta’s satellite cities became effective on June 6.

He said police would be sent to each district, village and sub-district based on the level of emergency. The policy would also be adjusted to Jakarta’s plan to gradually ease restrictions in several sectors in June.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has issued a circular on the province’s plan to prepare for the “new normal” to resume certain activities under health protocols.

As of June 7, Indonesia had confirmed 31,186 COVID-19 cases and 1,851 deaths nationwide.

The PSBB remains in place in four provinces and 10 cities and districts, with West Java seeing the longest enforcement.

The same day, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced to ease most restrictions on business activities from June 10, including a ban on travelling between states.

Muhyiddin said the country has brought COVID-19 under control and will enter the recovery stage until August 31.

In May, the Malaysian government gradually allowed businesses to reopen while closely following social distancing measures.

The country reported 19 new cases on June 7, bringing the total to 8,322, with 117 deaths. - VNA

