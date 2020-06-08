Indonesia allows nine economic sectors to resume activities

Photo by Tri Eptaroka Mardiana on Unspla

HANOI, VNA - The Indonesian government has allowed nine sectors to resume their activities, according to head of the COVID-19 Task Force Doni Monardo.

The sectors are mining, oil and gas, industry, construction, plantation, agriculture and husbandry, fisheries, logistics and cargo transportation.

This plan is based on data-driven public health indicators, he said, adding that nine sectors face low risk caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but are able to create broad work opportunities and significant economic effects.

Moreover, apart from health assessments, the reopening of the nine sectors was heavily based on its effects on the nation’s workforce, sectoral gross regional domestic product, and sector linkage index.

Monardo said their operations will be under close monitoring by state-institutions, central task force, and public elements alike. Business activities of these nine sectors will possibly face another temporary closure if they are found with new COVID-19 cases. - VNA