Japan’s Sanden Retail Systems gears up cold chain equipment sales in Philippines

MANILA/TOKYO, NNA – Japanese refrigeration and freezing equipment maker Sanden Retail Systems Corp. is gearing up for sales of cold chain equipment in the Philippines, cashing in on growing demand in the emerging economy with high economic growth.

Sanden Cold Chain System Philippines Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary set up in August 2019, has recently begun full operations to serve over 400 clients such as local conglomerates and firms making inquiries for such equipment, spokeswoman Yumi Okada told NNA Friday.

The Japanese company had sold refrigerators and freezers for long in the Southeast Asian country through a local unit of Sanden Holdings Corp., the former parent firm. Products are imported from manufacturing bases in Japan, China, and Thailand, she said.

Cold chain equipment business in the Philippines had been transferred to the new Philippine entity when Sanden Retail Systems was sold to another Japanese company last October.

The new Philippine unit with about 100 employees for sales, installation, and maintenance services aims to double the current annual sales of 1 billion yen ($9.1 million) within a few years by enhancing equipment sales to the hotels, dining, retail and cold chain logistics sectors for refrigerator trucks and warehouses, she said.

While advanced refrigeration and freezing technology is needed at large-scale commercial complexes and other food-related establishments in the Philippines, such technology has not yet been sufficiently established in the island nation, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement last Friday.

Sanden Retail Systems has sales and service operations in China, Thailand, South Korea, and Taiwan in Asia in addition to Japan.