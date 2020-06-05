Huge surge in e-payments during Philippine lockdown

05, Jun. 2020

The increase in digital transactions during the months-long lockdown in many parts of the Philippines boosts the confidence of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) of achieving its goal of having 50 percent of payment transactions shift from cash or checks to digital by 2023.
The increase in digital transactions during the months-long lockdown in many parts of the Philippines boosts the confidence of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) of achieving its goal of having 50 percent of payment transactions shift from cash or checks to digital by 2023.

By Darlene Basingan

MANILA, NNA - Before the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of Filipinos to stay indoors, Danica Reyes would usually make payments using cash over the counter just like the majority of Filipinos.

This lessened her worry of having personal information like debit card information being stolen by cybercriminals lurking around vulnerable websites or online applications.

But the lockdown, which forced people to work from home and stay indoors as much as possible to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, has changed her habit. Reyes, who works at an insurance company, now settles all her bills electronically in a flash.

Also, the lockdown had brought public transportation to a standstill. So it was near impossible for her to travel to a place to make a cash payment even if she wanted to.

“I don't have a choice but to pay online,” she said.

It was also the case for many, reported the central bank which noted a huge surge in online transactions beyond the normal pattern.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) had said in May that two electronic fund transfer services -- InstaPay and PESONet -- saw a combined increase of 2.13 million transactions or 18 percent growth and 64.62 billion pesos ($1.3 billion) or 25 percent increase in value during the initial 45-day lockdown from mid-March to April 30 compared with the same period in 2019.

Giving an update on Thursday, the bank said it was remarkable that the volume and value of InstaPay and PESONet transactions spiked during the full months of April and May, rising by 84 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

InstaPay is a real-time transfer service which facilitates urgent and small value transactions with a cap of 50,000 pesos per day, while PESONet is for high-value transactions of businesses, government agencies and individuals with no transaction limit.

Both services are also being used by participating banks, e-money issuers or mobile money operators to allow their customers to wire money in Philippine peso.

On Thursday, BSP governor Benjamin Diokno said InstaPay gained traction when people opted for the convenience of settling for goods and services online and remitted small sums of money during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the use of PESONet for the government’s distribution of social aid during the coronavirus crisis also contributed to the surge in its volume and value, he added.

During the January to May period, InstaPay saw a 57 percent rise in terms of volume, while PESONet grew 325 percent.

In fact, digital transactions in the Philippines have been increasing in recent years, but not as tremendous as during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), said the central bank.

“This trend indicates a shift from cash-based transactions to digital payments given the limited physical mobility, shortened operating hours of financial institutions, and the public’s avoidance of face-to-face transactions during the Enhanced Community Quarantine,” the bank said.

Contributing to the sharp rise is the waiver of fees for electronic fund transfers, it added.

InstaPay grew exponentially from a transaction volume of just 1,740 when it was launched in April 2018 to 8.86 million in April 2020. Likewise, the use of PESONet expanded significantly from almost 330,000 transactions in November 2017 to 1.08 million in April 2020.

Having seen such growth momentum, the bank had said in May that it was confident of meeting its goal of achieving 50 percent of payments being shifted from cash or checks to e-mode by 2023.

In May, BSP governor Benjamin E. Diokno said in its statement, “We see the use of digital payments gaining momentum in the post-coronavirus environment as more financial institutions embrace digital transformation to provide more efficient and safer services, while consumers and institutions, including the government, continue enhancing access to digital payment facilities.”

Cyber threats loom over e-transactions

However, the spike in digital transactions has also prompted the central bank to step up measures to protect users from cyber threats that worry many Filipinos like Reyes.

From March 17 to April 30, over 4.1 million digital accounts were opened at banks and non-electronic money issuers, according to data from the central bank.

“With the significant shift to digital financial services, it is critical to be vigilant against fraudsters and cyber criminals who take advantage of this change in consumer behavior,” Diokno said in an online press briefing on Thursday.

BSP warned that these cyber frauds may include donations or charity scams as well as investment and product scams. It also flagged fake or malicious websites and phishing emails.

BSP had reminded financial institutions to install multi-layered security defenses such as authentications to protect users during the pandemic.

The bank also increased surveillance to identify potential threats and would implement counter-measures immediately.

BSP is collaborating with key stakeholders such law enforcement agencies to tackle cybercrime. It has also rolled out an awareness campaign on social media to urge the public to be vigilant.

Melchor T. Plabasan, BSP director for technology risk and innovation supervision department, believes most of the Philippine banks are on track to address cyber threats as they have strengthened their surveillance system.

Banks have been sending emails and embarking on social media campaigns to educate their customers.

Although worried about the potential risks, Reyes said she would be cautious when having to pay bills online pending the discovery of a COVID-19 vaccine.

to TOP Page

More from this section

The increase in digital transactions during the months-long lockdown in many parts of the Philippines boosts the confidence of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) of achieving its goal of having 50 percent of payment transactions shift from cash or checks to digital by 2023.
Huge surge in e-payments during Philippine lockdown

Features Philippines Services

35 MINUTES AGO

Gojek driver waiting for passenger (Photo by Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
Indonesian ride-hailing, delivery firm Gojek raises funds from Facebook, PayPal

Indonesia Services

YESTERDAY

A cinema run by Major Cineplex Group in Bangkok on March 19, 2020 (NNA)
Thailand's Major Cineplex cinema chain ravaged by Covid-19

Thailand Services

16 DAYS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Shanghai Disneyland to reopen on Monday as new virus cases decrease

China Services

30 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan’s Nomura Research Institute to buy AUSIEX, eyes pension market

Australia Services

1 MONTH AGO

FPT Corp. hosts a breakfast for Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss trade collaboration with the Japanese government and businesses on the sidelines of the G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019. (Photo courtesy of FPT Software)
Vietnamese IT giant FPT boosting presence in Japan with Keidanren membership

Vietnam Services

2 MONTHS AGO

business-businessmen-classroom-communication-267507.jpg
Dai Nippon Printing to invest in Japanese BPO arm in Vietnam to enhance offshore service

Vietnam Services

2 MONTHS AGO

A Tsutaya Shoten bookstore in Ginza, Tokyo (Photo courtesy of Tsutaya Books)
Japanese bookstore Tsutaya to open outlet in Chengdu: report

China Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Hello I'm Nik 🎞 on Unsplash
Sony to invest $400 mil. in Chinese online entertainment platformer Bilibili

China Services

2 MONTHS AGO

artificial-intelligence-3262753_1280.jpg
IT trading firm Rikei to sell NZ AI-based appearance inspection system in Japan

New Zealand Services

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Japan’s Growthix Capital opens Singapore branch to expand cross-border M&A deals

Singapore Services

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Staffing agency Copro opens Singapore unit to source construction engineers for Japan

Southeast Asia Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lucas Gallone on Unsplash
Mitsubishi, ALSOK begin joint building management business in Asia

Southeast Asia Services

2 MONTHS AGO

The iconic cat symbol of Manekineko at its first Indonesian outlet in Baywalk Mall Pluit, North Jakarta on March. 13, 2020. (NNA)
Koshidaka's Manekineko karaoke sings into Indonesia

Indonesia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Tokyo Disney parks, USJ to extend closure for coronavirus fears

Japan Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Shanghai Disney Resort to partly reopen as new virus cases drop

China Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

bank-3503690_1280.jpg
Japan’s Nihon M&A Center launches Vietnam unit for growing cross-border deals

Vietnam Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Japan’s cosmetics review site operator Planetia allies with e-commerce firm Urban for Vietnam focus

Vietnam Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Hannes Edinger from Pixabay
Malaysian e-commerce startup iPrice gets $10 mil. from Asian investors

Malaysia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mihály Köles on Unsplash
Japan ad agency Hakuhodo DY to take over Taiwan's Growww Media

Taiwan Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kristina Litvjak on Unsplash
Japanese women find their Valentine in Malaysia-Japan Dateworks speed dating

Features Malaysia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

image-1581919597778.jpg
Japan's UT Group to acquire Vietnamese staffing provider

Vietnam Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Kai Sender from Pixabay
Japan Elevator Service to establish subsidiary in Indonesia

Indonesia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo taken Jan. 17, 2020, shows the interior of J-Espace 1, a Japanese style "capsule" hotel operated by Heritage Resorts in Ho Chi Minh City. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's Heritage Resorts opens 1st "capsule" hotel in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

4 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Macau casinos, largest gambling hub, to shut amid virus outbreak

Macau Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A smartphone with a Thai-language application developed by Flare (Thailand) Co. is placed inside a car to track locations where advertisements on vehicle wrapping are seen. Flare is expanding the car-wrap ad business to Cambodia in partnership with ReNet Japan Japan Group Inc. (Photo courtesy of Flare)
Japanese startup, ReNet Japan eye Cambodia for car ads expansion

Cambodia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Deva Darshan on Unsplash
NTT to test traffic monitoring system for Malaysia smart city

Malaysia Services

4 MONTHS AGO