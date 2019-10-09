Kids' apparel chain Akachan Honpo opens 1st foreign store in Taiwan

Japanese children's clothing chain Akachan Honpo Co.'s first overseas store in New Taipei City, as pictured on Oct. 4, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Akachan Honpo)

TAIPEI, NNA - Children's clothing chain Akachan Honpo Co. has opened its first overseas store in Taiwan, and initial reaction from Taiwan parents has been fairly favorable.

The Japanese firm's wholly owned Taiwan Akachan Honpo Co. unveiled the shop in a mall in New Taipei City on Friday.

About 100 couples queued up in front of the store in the Showtime Live Shulin Store mall on the opening day, an Akachan Honpo spokeswoman said, adding sales were much better than anticipated.

The spokeswoman said the Osaka-based firm is considering opening additional shops in Taiwan and expanding its overseas operations to other countries in the future. (NNA/Kyodo)