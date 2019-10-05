Japan helps Cambodia to develop sewage system

PHNOM PENH,VNA - Japan has pledged to provide a non-refundable aid package worth 2.77 billion JPY (over 25 million USD) to help Cambodia develop a sewage system in Phnom Penh.

Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia Mikami Masahiro signed an agreement with Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister cum Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn on October 3.

Japan will assist Cambodia in building a wastewater treatment station for water to be processed before it is released into Choeung Ek Lake in the south of Phnom Penh, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia.

The ministry said Japan’s assistance will significantly contribute to the improvement of the living environment in Cambodia. - VNA