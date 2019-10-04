Thai conglomerate to open Centara hotel in Osaka in 2023

BANGKOK, NNA - Thai conglomerate Central Group will open a new member hotel of its arm Centara Hotels & Resorts in Osaka in 2023, under a partnership deal with two Japanese companies.

The hotel chain said Tuesday it signed the deal with general contractor Taisei Corp. and Osaka-based realtor Kanden Realty & Development Co.

The three parties will invest a total of 10 billion baht ($327 million), with Centara holding a 51 percent stake in the Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, the Bangkok Post reported Wednesday.

The deal calls for building the 34-story, 515-room luxury hotel in Osaka's Namba district, marking the Thai hotel chain's Japan debut.

Centara Hotels & Resorts operates hotels in 13 countries and regions. (NNA/Kyodo)