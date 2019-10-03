Naver forges strategic partnership with Russian counterpart Yandex

SEOUL, AJU – The cloud computing service wing of South Korea's largest web portal operator Naver has forged a strategic partnership with Yandex, Russia's top web portal service company, to co-develop data management technology and interlink their cloud services.

Naver Business Platform (NBP) said in a statement on Wednesday that the company would cooperate with Yandex to share cloud service infrastructure so that customers from South Korea and Russia could freely gain access to cloud services. The two tech companies will also co-develop data storage, management, security and infrastructure technologies.

“This partnership will make it easier for customers to enter new markets,” NBP's cloud business division head Kim Tae-chang was quoted as saying. “It will be a valuable and meaningful opportunity for both NBP and Yandex.”

NBP specializes in providing services in cloud computing, online security and other sectors such as infrastructure for information technology companies. Yandex is a Russian tech company specialized in internet-related products such as navigational services and e-commerce.

Yandex has signed a partnership agreement with South Korean car parts maker Hyundai Mobis in February this year to develop systems for a high level of autonomous driving that can be used for driverless taxis.