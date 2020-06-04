China using pandemic to silence Hong Kong protestors: activist

04, Jun. 2020

TOKYO, Kyodo - Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong on Wednesday accused China of using the coronavirus pandemic to silence protesters in Hong Kong and employing "wolf diplomacy" to deflect criticisms leveled at it from other countries.

"The pandemic comes from China, but China is just using the effort and attention (in the hopes of turning) Hong Kong into another Xinjiang," Wong said, referring to Beijing's crackdown on Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in the country's far west Xinjiang region.

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong is seen during a Press Conference in Hong Kong, China, October 29, 2019. (NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo)
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong is seen during a Press Conference in Hong Kong, China, October 29, 2019. (NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo)

In an online press briefing organized by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, he was joined by fellow pro-democracy advocate Agnes Chow and Au Nok-hin, a former lawmaker in the city's legislature who was arrested in a police roundup in April.

Au, who has now been released, criticized China for using COVID-19, the pneumonia-like disease caused by the virus, as "an excuse to try and suppress Hong Kong's freedom and democracy."

"The police try to use the fines as a penalty to control the crowd," and investigate shops and restaurants operated by those who support the anti-extradition movement so frequently they can't do business, he said.

Chow agreed, saying, "It is very obvious the Hong Kong government is always trying to use the excuse called 'coronavirus' to suppress the protest movement in Hong Kong."

With the annual vigil to commemorate the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Thursday banned for the first time in Hong Kong, there are growing fears that Beijing's grip on the former British colony is tightening.

China's parliament last month passed a resolution on the introduction of a national security law to crack down on what it views as subversive activity in Hong Kong.

"In the context and the framework of Hong Kong, national security just means how loyal to Beijing, and serving the interests of the communist regime, instead of safeguarding the basic freedoms of Hong Kong," Wong said.

Under China's "one country, two systems" policy, Hong Kong was promised it would enjoy the rights and freedoms of a semiautonomous region for 50 years following the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997.

However, Wong said that China has broken that promise.

"Once the national security law passes, we might not be arrested by Hong Kong police anymore. In Hong Kong, protestors, journalists, NGOs and religious groups might be arrested by secret police appointed by Beijing," said Wong, who has served three jail sentences in Hong Kong for his activism.

The three speakers called on the international community to take a more active role in opposing the national security law, which could signal the end of the free flow of information, the free flow of capital, and the economic freedom that has formed Hong Kong's status.

"I just worry that the first it's Hong Kong, the next it's Taiwan, and later on it's the rest of Asia," Wong said.

"We urge all leaders in Asia to send a clear signal to Beijing: tightening Hong Kong's freedom should not be the way out." (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong is seen during a Press Conference in Hong Kong, China, October 29, 2019. (NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo)
China using pandemic to silence Hong Kong protestors: activist

Hong Kong Society

2 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Tokyo slowly gets into motion after lifting of state of emergency

Japan Society

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jezael Melgoza on Unsplash
Japan to end state of emergency over coronavirus crisis

Japan Society

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan to lift coronavirus emergency outside Tokyo, Osaka regions

Japan Society

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Ashwin Vaswani on Unsplash
New Zealand lifts state of emergency as virus cases decrease

New Zealand Society

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Yunnan Province, China (Photo by Matt Briney on Unsplash)
Growth in China’s domestic migrant workforce stagnant in 2019

China Society

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Victor He on Unsplash
Singapore to ease lockdown, let businesses reopen from May 12

Singapore Society

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan mulls 1-month extension to state of emergency over coronavirus

Japan Society

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chief Executive Carrie Lam is seen during a press conference inside the Central Government Office on April 22, 2020 in Hong Kong.)[NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo]
Hong Kong civil servants to resume work as pandemic stabilizes

Hong Kong Society

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by darren tagao from Pexels
Philippines orders Cebu lockdowns, extension in Manila and high-risk areas to May 15

Philippines Society

1 MONTH AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
Abe declares nationwide state of emergency amid virus spread

Japan Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Joey Huang on Unsplash
Japan population drops at record pace in 2019

Japan Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(JR Tokyo Station)
Morning crowds down 60% in central Tokyo after emergency declared

Japan Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Singapore's Raffles Place financial and business district)
Singapore bans all social gatherings under coronavirus lockdown

Singapore Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Japan PM Abe to declare state of emergency amid surge in virus infections

Japan Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Japan Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj on March 24, 2020. (PTI)
$2 billion health shield for India as it battles coronavirus in total lockdown

India Society

2 MONTHS AGO

(People play with water pistols during Songkran Water Festival to celebrate Thai New Year, in Bangkok, Thailand 13 April, 2019.) [NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo]
Thailand delays major holiday, shuts schools to curb virus spread

Thailand Society

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Midori Kotani
Husband’s sudden death prompts Japanese woman to help poor youths in Cambodia

Features Cambodia Society

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Coronavirus outbreak stokes anti-Asian bigotry worldwide

Asia Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(The Sydney Opera house is barely visible, covered in a cloud of smoke on Dec. 19) [Getty/Kyodo]
Heatwave prompts Australian state to declare state of emergency

Australia Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong on Human Rights Day

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191128_0002.jpg
Japanese man detained in China's Hunan Province since July

China Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191126_0003.jpg
Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020

Taiwan Society

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...

6 MONTHS AGO

20191122_0001.jpg
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191121_0001.jpg
Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender

Hong Kong Society

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image