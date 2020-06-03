Japanese marketing firm starts crowdfunding service to help pandemic-hit companies in SE Asia

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash

JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s e-Agency Co., a Tokyo-based digital marketing firm, has started a crowdfunding service that will give financing and marketing support to companies in Southeast Asia facing fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday e-Agency started a service on the e-commerce site D2C@Kemang operated by EASG Pte. Ltd. of Singapore and its Indonesian marketing partner, PT. Integrasi Megakanal Agensi. The service targets Japanese firms as well as Southeast Asian companies, e-Agency said in a news release.

The Japanese marketing agency’s service would contribute to fundraisers who are suffering the impact of the pandemic in the various sectors like retail, restaurant, leisure and entertainment with their aim at building a new business.

D2C@Kemang had launched last month to help client companies tap into demand from consumers who are spending time at home due to the virus outbreak.

The new service will help finance companies hoping to develop new products or services and allow them to do test marketing.

E-Agency said it had also set up a showroom in Kemang, southern Jakarta as a space for companies to display and sell products.

The 21-year-old e-Agency offers data-driven marketing and support for e-commerce. It has offices in China, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.