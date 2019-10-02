Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco

MANILA, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. has provided two 1,000-kilowatt battery-energy storage units to the largest Philippine power utility, Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), to help its drive to ensure a stable supply of renewable energy.

The two lithium-based units were installed in the city of San Rafael, Bulacan Province, in early September, according to Philippine newspaper reports. A Hitachi spokesman confirmed to NNA that the Japanese engineering and electronic giant had supplied the battery-energy storage system (BESS) units as reported.

Meralco is seeking to build a smart grid in the Philippines that will enable the utility to meet peak power demand, as supply of renewable energy such as solar and wind power is vulnerable to the vagaries of the weather. Meralco needs to adjust its power supply through storage of energy.

In December 2017, Hitachi signed a memorandum of understanding with Meralco on the supply of battery-energy storage units for a trial project.

“That’s a pilot,” Meralco President Ray Espinosa told the Business Mirror about the Hitachi BESS units in San Rafael. He added that the system will “acquaint our network engineers on how we can use this energy storage system as a way of stabilizing renewables.”