KT teams up with LG Electronics to develop core AI technologies

03, Jun. 2020

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
SEOUL, AJU - KT, a top telecom company in South Korea, teamed up with LG Electronics and LGU+ a mobile carrier, to develop core technologies related to artificial intelligence and discover new business opportunities. They will combine technologies to create a model that could prevent the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

The three companies will work together as members of AI One Team, which is an industry-academic consultative body aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of South Korea's AI industry. Others members are Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, Hanyang University, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST).

"In terms of open innovation, we will work with competitive companies, universities and research institutes in various areas to enhance the national competitiveness of artificial intelligence and create practical business results," said LG's chief technology officer Park Il-pyung.

LG, KT and LGU+ will strengthen AI capabilities to create business results in products, services and solutions, establish a talent development platform, and push for joint research to secure AI source technologies such as big data and deep learning. They agreed to generate business results by linking LG's voice recognition with KT's AI platform or LG's smart home appliances with home IoT services of KT and LGU+.

