54% of Hong Kong businesses see negative impact from Beijing’s national security law

03, Jun. 2020

Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Wan Chai, Hong Kong

HONG KONG, NNA – A majority of Hong Kong businesses are concerned about the negative impact of the national security law that China’s top legislative body is preparing for the city.

According to a May 26-29 survey by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, 54 percent of 418 respondents said it would inevitably have a negative impact on their business operations in the short term.

But for the long term, in turn, 61 percent believe that the law will either have a positive impact or no impact at all on their businesses, the poll found.

Among top concerns are short-term uncertainties caused by the controversial law and the possibility of foreign sanctions against the territory.

The local chamber is calling for early announcement of the law’s detailed provisions and specific implementation measures to stem the uncertainties, it said in a statement on Monday.

In terms of day-to-day operations, only 25 percent of respondents expect a negative impact, the survey showed.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Wan Chai, Hong Kong
54% of Hong Kong businesses see negative impact from Beijing’s national security law

Hong Kong Politics

1 HOUR AGO

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at a press conference in Davao on the country's Mindanao Island on Oct. 6, 2019. (Kyodo)
Philippines suspends move to scrap visiting forces accord with U.S.

Philippines Politics

8 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Big_Heart from Pixabay
South Korea to resume WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs

South Korea Politics

24 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tens of thousands of protesters waving U.S. flags marched on Hong Kong's U.S. Consulate to call for help from the Trump administration in ending a three-month confrontation with the government, calling for the passing of the proposed "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act 2019" by the U.S. Congress on Sept. 8, 2019 (Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash)
China vows to take countermeasures against U.S. over Hong Kong

China Politics

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

Combined file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Kyodo)
Trump moves to scrap Hong Kong special treatment, cuts ties with WHO

China Politics

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

china-2704112_1280.jpg
Sino-U.S. strains over Hong Kong may ignite tensions in East Asia

Features China Politics

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by David Mark from Pixabay
Trump hints at U.S. action against China on Hong Kong law this week

China Politics

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Lawyer Martin Lee Chu-ming, nicknamed the father of democracy in Hong Kong, gives an interview in the city on May 22, 2020. (Kyodo)
China does not have power to enact Hong Kong security law: lawyer

Exclusives Hong Kong Politics

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash
China's declaring security law in Hong Kong draws global concern

Hong Kong Politics

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Trump warns of China's move to impose security law on Hong Kong

China Politics

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers an inauguration speech after taking the oath of office for her second term on May 20, 2020.) [Central News Agency/Kyodo]
Taiwan's leader Tsai calls for dialogue with China as 2nd term begins

Taiwan Politics

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China to hold delayed annual parliament meeting on May 22

China Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
South Korea's ruling party takes landslide general election victory

South Korea Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Public broadcaster must back "one country" rule, Hong Kong leader says

Hong Kong Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China's Xi postpones state visit to Japan amid virus outbreak

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Modi, Trump agree to boost defense ties, forge strategic partnership

India Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China delays annual parliament meeting amid virus outbreak

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1581927442407.jpg
China to discuss delaying annual parliament meeting: Xinhua

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Approval rate for Japan PM Abe's Cabinet logs sharpest fall in 2 years

Japan Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
China mulls delaying annual parliament meeting amid virus spread: sources

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi shake hands in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Jan. 17, 2020.) [Photo courtesy of the Myanmar government]
Myanmar, China ink Belt and Road deals during Xi visit

Myanmar Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpeg
Hong Kong leader blames unrest on 'misunderstanding' of future

Hong Kong Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(From left: South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi)[Courtesy of the Japanese Foreign Ministry]
Japan, U.S., S. Korea agree on importance of trilateral cooperation

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1578626079624.jpg
Japan, China to craft new political document for Xi's state visit

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Photo courtesy of news.gov.hk]
Chinese leaders reiterate support for Hong Kong leader amid protests

China Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Senior officials from Japan and South Korea meet to discuss export controls.) [Pool photo]
Japan, South Korea improve "mutual understanding" on export controls

Japan Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies Rohingya genocide in testimony at U.N. court

Myanmar Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image