Thailand considers revamping 2018-2037 national strategy

Photo by Krivec Ales from Pexels

BANGKOK, VNA – The Thai government is planning to make adjustments to its national strategy to keep abreast of changing social and economic trends caused by the global economic slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local media on June 2 quoted Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce Kalin Sarasin, saying that its agency is helping to map out the country's new strategy for the post-pandemic period and plans to submit it to the government for consideration soon.

According to Kalin, the 20-year national strategy in the 2018-2037 period and the 12th national economic and social development plan in 2017-2021, need revisions after the outbreak.

The new national strategy will focus on developing promising industries such as food, tourism, healthcare, medical equipment and renewable energy, he said.

Previously, the latest meeting of the National Strategy Committee of Thailand chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in April ordered the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) to revise the master plan for the first five years (2019-2023) under the 20-year strategic plan.

The national strategy, which came into force on October 13, 2018, has 23 master plans. Under those plans, there are 15 urgent flagship projects that must be implemented during 2019-2023.

NESDC Secretary-General Thosaporn Sirisamphand said earlier that the agency is scheduled to propose a revised plan by September 2020. - VNA