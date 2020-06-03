Philippines suspends move to scrap visiting forces accord with U.S.

03, Jun. 2020

MANILA, Kyodo - The Philippines will suspend its earlier move to abrogate the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States, which allows U.S. and Philippine troops to train together and conduct counterterrorism missions, its foreign secretary said Tuesday.

"The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended upon the President's instruction," Teodoro Locsin said on Twitter, without elaborating as to the reason for the reversal.

However, he also posted an official notice sent by his ministry to the U.S. Embassy saying the decision was taken "in light of political and other developments in the region."

The U.S. Embassy, in a statement, welcomed the Philippine government's decision, saying, "Our long-standing alliance has benefited both countries, and we look forward to continued close security and defense cooperation with the Philippines."

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at a press conference in Davao on the country's Mindanao Island on Oct. 6, 2019. (Kyodo)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at a press conference in Davao on the country's Mindanao Island on Oct. 6, 2019. (Kyodo)

On Feb. 11, the government of President Rodrigo Duterte notified the United States of its intent to end, within 180 days, the 1998 arrangement that allows the U.S. military to use Philippine bases and preposition its assets in the Southeast Asian country.

The agreement also sets the jurisdiction and procedures in regard to any U.S. military and civilian personnel committing a crime in the Philippines, as well as visa and passport requirements.

The notification to end the agreement, which is separate from the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, came after Duterte was peeved at the U.S. revocation of the visa of his former police chief, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, one of his key allies.

It was purportedly due to dela Rosa's role in the government's anti-drug campaign, which was marred by numerous allegations of extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations.

Duterte has sought to create greater distance between the Philippines and the United States by developing stronger economic and diplomatic ties with countries like China.

Foreign affairs expert Richard Heydarian said that the alliance with the United States has never been more important to the Philippines amid rising uncertainties such as China's encroachment of its exclusive economic zone in the South China and the coronavirus pandemic.

"All of these elements put together show that the post-COVID-19 strategic environment is extremely volatile, and the last thing the Philippine needs is further uncertainty," Heydarian told Kyodo News. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at a press conference in Davao on the country's Mindanao Island on Oct. 6, 2019. (Kyodo)
Philippines suspends move to scrap visiting forces accord with U.S.

Philippines Politics

10 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Big_Heart from Pixabay
South Korea to resume WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs

South Korea Politics

16 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tens of thousands of protesters waving U.S. flags marched on Hong Kong's U.S. Consulate to call for help from the Trump administration in ending a three-month confrontation with the government, calling for the passing of the proposed "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act 2019" by the U.S. Congress on Sept. 8, 2019 (Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash)
China vows to take countermeasures against U.S. over Hong Kong

China Politics

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

Combined file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Kyodo)
Trump moves to scrap Hong Kong special treatment, cuts ties with WHO

China Politics

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

china-2704112_1280.jpg
Sino-U.S. strains over Hong Kong may ignite tensions in East Asia

Features China Politics

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by David Mark from Pixabay
Trump hints at U.S. action against China on Hong Kong law this week

China Politics

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Lawyer Martin Lee Chu-ming, nicknamed the father of democracy in Hong Kong, gives an interview in the city on May 22, 2020. (Kyodo)
China does not have power to enact Hong Kong security law: lawyer

Exclusives Hong Kong Politics

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash
China's declaring security law in Hong Kong draws global concern

Hong Kong Politics

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Trump warns of China's move to impose security law on Hong Kong

China Politics

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers an inauguration speech after taking the oath of office for her second term on May 20, 2020.) [Central News Agency/Kyodo]
Taiwan's leader Tsai calls for dialogue with China as 2nd term begins

Taiwan Politics

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China to hold delayed annual parliament meeting on May 22

China Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
South Korea's ruling party takes landslide general election victory

South Korea Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Public broadcaster must back "one country" rule, Hong Kong leader says

Hong Kong Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China's Xi postpones state visit to Japan amid virus outbreak

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Modi, Trump agree to boost defense ties, forge strategic partnership

India Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China delays annual parliament meeting amid virus outbreak

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1581927442407.jpg
China to discuss delaying annual parliament meeting: Xinhua

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Approval rate for Japan PM Abe's Cabinet logs sharpest fall in 2 years

Japan Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
China mulls delaying annual parliament meeting amid virus spread: sources

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi shake hands in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Jan. 17, 2020.) [Photo courtesy of the Myanmar government]
Myanmar, China ink Belt and Road deals during Xi visit

Myanmar Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpeg
Hong Kong leader blames unrest on 'misunderstanding' of future

Hong Kong Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(From left: South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi)[Courtesy of the Japanese Foreign Ministry]
Japan, U.S., S. Korea agree on importance of trilateral cooperation

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1578626079624.jpg
Japan, China to craft new political document for Xi's state visit

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Photo courtesy of news.gov.hk]
Chinese leaders reiterate support for Hong Kong leader amid protests

China Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Senior officials from Japan and South Korea meet to discuss export controls.) [Pool photo]
Japan, South Korea improve "mutual understanding" on export controls

Japan Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies Rohingya genocide in testimony at U.N. court

Myanmar Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1photo_l.jpg
China imposes sanctions on U.S. NGOs over Hong Kong rights law

China Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image