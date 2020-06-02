Japan's Sankyu opens logistics base in Thai economic corridor

02, Jun. 2020

Sankyu's new warehouse in Amata City Industrial Estate in Chonburi Province, Thailand (Photo courtesy of Sankyu)
BANGKOK, NNA - Sankyu Inc. has opened a logistics center in Thailand's strategic Eastern Economic Corridor to enhance the efficiency of its distribution services in the country.

The Japanese logistics company said Monday its new warehouse with a floor space of around 10,000 square meters, just southeast of Bangkok, is reachable in one hour from Laem Chabang port and Suvarnabhumi airport, the nation's marine and air trading hubs.

Sankyu-Thai Co., a local subsidiary, operates the warehouse on the Amata City Industrial Estate in Chonburi Province, which accommodates about 700 companies and is run by major Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. Japanese companies account for nearly two-thirds of the tenants, Sumitomo says.

Sankyu said the logistics center, its ninth around the Thai capital, mainly handles air conditioners and parts, auto components and chemical products, as well as food products and high functional materials.

The company operates another 10,000-sq. meter warehouse, which was opened in 2013, in the industrial park, according to its statement.

The Tokyo-based Japanese group expects further growth in cargo shipment demand as the Southeast Asian country gears up to attract foreign investment in the eastern provinces of Chonburi, Rayong, and Chachoengsao, together called the Eastern Economic Corridor.

Sankyu established its first logistics center in Thailand in 1989. (NNA/Kyodo)

