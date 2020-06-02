South Korea to resume WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs

02, Jun. 2020

Image by Big_Heart from Pixabay
Image by Big_Heart from Pixabay

SEOUL, Kyodo - South Korea said Tuesday it will reopen its complaint at the World Trade Organization over Japan's tightened export controls, saying Tokyo has not shown willingness to settle the ongoing bilateral trade dispute.

South Korea's Trade, Industry, and Energy Ministry had given its Japanese counterpart until the end of May to respond to its calls for withdrawing the export curbs.

In July last year, Japan tightened controls on shipments to South Korea of three key materials that are critical for the latter's chip and display-panel industries. Japan also removed its neighbor from a "white list" of trusted trade partners, citing inadequacies in its handling of sensitive exports.

South Korea took the dispute to the WTO, arguing the measures were retaliation for court decisions ordering compensation for Koreans that were ruled to have been forced to work in Japanese factories during the 1910-1945 period of colonial rule.

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the countries had been continuing discussions on the matter, and that "South Korea's unilateral decision to make such an announcement is regrettable."

Speaking at a regular press conference, Motegi reiterated South Korea would need to make improvements to its own export controls for Japan to ease its measures. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by Big_Heart from Pixabay
South Korea to resume WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs

South Korea Politics

21 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tens of thousands of protesters waving U.S. flags marched on Hong Kong's U.S. Consulate to call for help from the Trump administration in ending a three-month confrontation with the government, calling for the passing of the proposed "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act 2019" by the U.S. Congress on Sept. 8, 2019 (Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash)
China vows to take countermeasures against U.S. over Hong Kong

China Politics

9 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Combined file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Kyodo)
Trump moves to scrap Hong Kong special treatment, cuts ties with WHO

China Politics

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

china-2704112_1280.jpg
Sino-U.S. strains over Hong Kong may ignite tensions in East Asia

Features China Politics

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by David Mark from Pixabay
Trump hints at U.S. action against China on Hong Kong law this week

China Politics

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Lawyer Martin Lee Chu-ming, nicknamed the father of democracy in Hong Kong, gives an interview in the city on May 22, 2020. (Kyodo)
China does not have power to enact Hong Kong security law: lawyer

Exclusives Hong Kong Politics

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash
China's declaring security law in Hong Kong draws global concern

Hong Kong Politics

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Trump warns of China's move to impose security law on Hong Kong

China Politics

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers an inauguration speech after taking the oath of office for her second term on May 20, 2020.) [Central News Agency/Kyodo]
Taiwan's leader Tsai calls for dialogue with China as 2nd term begins

Taiwan Politics

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China to hold delayed annual parliament meeting on May 22

China Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
South Korea's ruling party takes landslide general election victory

South Korea Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Public broadcaster must back "one country" rule, Hong Kong leader says

Hong Kong Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China's Xi postpones state visit to Japan amid virus outbreak

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Modi, Trump agree to boost defense ties, forge strategic partnership

India Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China delays annual parliament meeting amid virus outbreak

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1581927442407.jpg
China to discuss delaying annual parliament meeting: Xinhua

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Approval rate for Japan PM Abe's Cabinet logs sharpest fall in 2 years

Japan Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
China mulls delaying annual parliament meeting amid virus spread: sources

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi shake hands in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Jan. 17, 2020.) [Photo courtesy of the Myanmar government]
Myanmar, China ink Belt and Road deals during Xi visit

Myanmar Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpeg
Hong Kong leader blames unrest on 'misunderstanding' of future

Hong Kong Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(From left: South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi)[Courtesy of the Japanese Foreign Ministry]
Japan, U.S., S. Korea agree on importance of trilateral cooperation

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1578626079624.jpg
Japan, China to craft new political document for Xi's state visit

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Photo courtesy of news.gov.hk]
Chinese leaders reiterate support for Hong Kong leader amid protests

China Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Senior officials from Japan and South Korea meet to discuss export controls.) [Pool photo]
Japan, South Korea improve "mutual understanding" on export controls

Japan Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies Rohingya genocide in testimony at U.N. court

Myanmar Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1photo_l.jpg
China imposes sanctions on U.S. NGOs over Hong Kong rights law

China Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191128_0003.jpg
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

Hong Kong Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image