Hitachi begins overseas elevator monitoring in Singapore

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd. started an elevator monitoring business in Singapore on Tuesday to capitalize on growing demand for advanced maintenance services in Asian countries.

Hitachi said it and its wholly owned Hitachi Building Systems Co. initiated a remote monitoring service in the city-state through newly installed control terminal units. A control center in Japan will also monitor local operational data.

Local control terminal units and the control center in Japan will receive signals in the event of elevator trouble, and local engineers will get instructions for maintenance services through the local system.

The two Hitachi firms plan to conduct similar elevator monitoring operations in Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and India, Hitachi Building Systems spokeswoman Mika Sato told NNA last week.

They aim to monitor a total of 4,500 elevators in these markets by March 2022, she said.

The entry into Singapore marked their full-fledged overseas debut as an elevator monitoring operator, although they have offered similar services in China through a local control center due to data protection regulations. (NNA/Kyodo)