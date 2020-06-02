India’s M&M shifts focus to electric three-wheelers for more growth: report

02, Jun. 2020

Mahindra e-Alfa Mini (Photo courtesy of Mahindra and Mahindra)
Mahindra e-Alfa Mini (Photo courtesy of Mahindra and Mahindra)

NEW DELHI, NNA – Major Indian vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Ltd. has revised its strategy to shift its focus to developing and selling electric three-wheelers in the coming years as lack of infrastructure and high prices have weighed on its electric car business.

M&M, which runs its electric car business through wholly-owned subsidiary Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd., has already set a target of selling 10,000 electric three-wheelers a month, according to a livemint report on Sunday, citing two people aware of the company’s plans.

The group has been talking to multiple state governments and private firms to promote such zero-emission vehicles, the sources said in the report.

The company’s decision comes as the Indian government, seeking to reduce pollution in its cities, has rolled out the Faster Adoption and Manufacture of Electric and Hybrid and Electric Vehicle (FAME) scheme.

Last year, the government announced a 100 billion rupee ($1.32 billion) outlay for the FAME 2 scheme which started in April 2019 for three years. It is designed to promote purchases of 500,000 electric three-wheelers, 55,000 electric cars, 7,090 electric buses and one million electric two-wheelers.

Mahindra Electric Mobility has so far introduced two models of three-wheelers, the Treo and e-Alfa Mini. It has tied up with an Indian firm, SmartE, which offers relatively short distance transportation services with electric vehicles, according to the report.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Mahindra e-Alfa Mini (Photo courtesy of Mahindra and Mahindra)
India’s M&M shifts focus to electric three-wheelers for more growth: report

India Motorcycle

39 MINUTES AGO

(Photo courtesy of Ola Electric Mobility)
India’s Ola Electric Mobility takes over Dutch e-scooter maker Etergo

India Motorcycle

4 DAYS AGO

Photo by Steve Rybka on Unsplash
Honda to resume motorcycle production in India on Monday on eased lockdown

India Motorcycle

11 DAYS AGO

Ampere Vehicles' first dealership in Secunderabad, Telangana state (Photo courtesy of Ampere Vehicles)
India’s Ampere Vehicles opens its 1st dealership in Nepal for scooter sale

Nepal Motorcycle

13 DAYS AGO

Electric two-wheelers on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)
India electric vehicle sales grow 20 percent, bucking slowdown trend

India Motorcycle

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Norton Motorcycles)
India’s TVS Motor buys Britain’s Norton Motorcycles for 16 mil. pounds

Europe Motorcycle

1 MONTH AGO

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India officials and motorcycle racer Ricky Brabec (2nd from R) pose with the newly launched 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in New Delhi on March 5, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India)
Honda Motorcycle expanding premium bike sales network throughout India

India Motorcycle

3 MONTHS AGO

annie-spratt-QxIO5HHTiQo-unsplash_1_.jpg
Indian motorcycle maker Hero to invest $1.4 billion on future models, expansion

India Motorcycle

3 MONTHS AGO

This photo shows a Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports model at a launch event at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2020. (NNA)
Honda Indonesia launches 2 high-end big bikes to meet premium segment demand

Indonesia Motorcycle

4 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Indonesia’s motorcycle sales recover to 2015 level

Indonesia Motorcycle

4 MONTHS AGO

Models introducing the All New Honda BeAT at Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2020. (NNA)
Honda Indonesia launches latest scooter in stable 2020 market

Indonesia Motorcycle

5 MONTHS AGO

steve-rybka-cfD6wyDnUdc-unsplash.jpg
Honda Motor intensifying crackdown on counterfeit motorcycle parts in India

Exclusives India Motorcycle

6 MONTHS AGO

20191120_0005.jpg
A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university

Thailand Motorcycle

6 MONTHS AGO

Indian Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (2nd from R) joins executives of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., Honda Motor Co.'s local subsidiary, at a launch ceremony for Honda's first tighter emission standards-compliant scooter Active 125 in New Delhi on Sept. 11. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India)
Honda may delay expansion plan in India amid auto sales slowdown

India Motorcycle

9 MONTHS AGO

Indonesia's Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto poses with e-scooter batteries at a launch event for an experimental trial of e-bike and battery station operation in Jakarta on Aug. 28.
Japan, Indonesia collaborate in testing e-bike, battery base operation

Indonesia Motorcycle

9 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan’s leading electric vehicle maker Gogoro Inc. introduces its Gogoro 2 Utility and battery swapping system in South Korea in partnership with local motorcycle seller TIC Corp. (Photo courtesy of Gogoro)
Taiwan EV bike maker Gogoro forays into S. Korea

South Korea Motorcycle

9 MONTHS AGO

Kawasaki Heavy Industries opens Vietnam unit to boost large motorcycle sales

Vietnam Motorcycle

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. has established a wholly owned subsid...

9 MONTHS AGO

A.P. Honda Co. President Shigeto Kimura poses on a limited edition model of its popular scooter Scoopy i collaboratively designed with messaging app provider Line Corp. at a launch event in Bangkok on July 22.
Honda to launch collaborative scooter model with messaging app provider Line

Thailand Motorcycle

10 MONTHS AGO

Maruichi Philippines Steel Tube Inc.’s manufacturing plant in Lipa City, Batangas Province.
Steel-pipe maker Maruichi to supply motorcycle parts in Philippines

Philippines Motorcycle

11 MONTHS AGO

Masashi Ogawa (C), president of Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., stands next to the EC-05 electric scooter, designed by Yamaha Motor Co. and modeled after a Gogoro production vehicle, in Taipei on June 27, 2019.(Courtesy of Yamaha Motor Co.)
Yamaha Motor partners with Taiwan firm to roll out electric scooter

Taiwan Motorcycle

11 MONTHS AGO

Motorcycle chain maker Daido Kogyo in Pakistan shifting to all local production

Pakistan Motorcycle

TOKYO, NNA - Daido Kogyo Co. will start making motorcycle chains in Pakistan in two years, taking it...

12 MONTHS AGO

Minoru Kato, president of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., Honda Motor Co.’s local subsidiary, unveils a plan to conduct an electric motorcycle trial as soon as next year as he talks in an interview with NNA in Gurgaon in the northern state of Haryana on May 23, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Honda may let Indian businesses test ride e-motorcycles

India Motorcycle

12 MONTHS AGO

Yamaha Motor to spend 3.1 billion yen to double Philippines output

Philippines Motorcycle

MANILA, NNA - Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha Motor Co. will invest 3.1 billion yen ($28.3 m...

27, May. 2019

Honda anticipates Thai motorcycle market decline in 2019

Thailand Motorcycle

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese motorcycle maker Honda Motor Co. has projected a decline in the Thai market ...

12, Mar. 2019

VinFast, an automobile manufacturing unit of local conglomerate Vingroup, unveils Klara, its first e-scooter, at a launch event in Hanoi on Nov. 20, 2018.
Electric scooters sparking interest in Vietnam's two-wheeler market

Vietnam Motorcycle

28, Dec. 2018

Yamaha injects $150 million into Singapore’s Grab for alliance in motorcycle hailing in SE Asia

Singapore Motorcycle

SINGAPORE, NNA - Yamaha Motor Co. is to invest $150 million in Grab Holding Inc., forming a strategi...

14, Dec. 2018

Indonesian motorcycle buyers favor price, fuel economy over design: NNA survey

Indonesia Motorcycle

JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesians buying motorcycles still attach more importance to price and fuel economy...

08, Nov. 2018