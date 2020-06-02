Mengniu Dairy to build mega fresh milk plant in central China in 2021: report

TOKYO, NNA – Major fresh milk producer China Mengniu Dairy Co. will make a massive investment to boost fresh milk production to meet growing demand for quality dairy products from health conscious consumers.

The company is set to invest 1 billion yuan ($140 million) to expand an existing plant in the coastal city of Tangshan, Hebei Province, near Beijing and Tianjin, boosting its daily output capacity to 1,500 tons for scheduled operation at the end of 2021, according to a jiemian.com report.

The planned 15 production lines for high-end milk products will have an annual capacity of 400,000 tons. The Chinese dairy giant aims to double that capacity in the future to make the manufacturing base Asia’s largest milk processing facility, which could serve 300 million people in north and northeastern China, the report said.