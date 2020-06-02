Foreign investors eye moving production bases to Thailand

Many foreign investors are looking to move their production base to Thailand, according to Kriangkrai Thianukul, vice president of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

02, Jun. 2020

Photo by Tiger Lily from Pexels
Photo by Tiger Lily from Pexels

BANGKOK, VNA - Many foreign investors are looking to move their production base to Thailand, according to Kriangkrai Thianukul, vice president of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The main reason for their interest in Thailand is the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused manufacturing facilities in China to shut down and affected the supply chain of the industrial sector, he said.

Many companies are planning to move out of China to reduce future risk and are eyeing countries in Southeast Asia, he added.

He further noted that Thailand is among the top choices as the country has several seaports to facilitate logistics and the geographical location is at the centre of the region.

Thailand also has basic infrastructure for high-tech industries as well as cheap labour, he said. The fact that Thailand has handled the pandemic well also proves its ability in dealing with a crisis and helps strengthen investors’ confidence, he explained.

As Asian supply chains reshuffle in the wake of the pandemic, the Thai government is focusing its efforts to attract foreign investors in the medical devices sector, a promising industry in light of the health crisis.

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BoI) aims to set up joint ventures or convince foreign firms to move their manufacturing base for medical devices to the country.

Sonklin Ploymee, executive director of industrial linkage development at BoI, said the group is focusing on developing the country's subcontracting sector to serve new targeted industries in the future.

Initially, the BoI will focus on the aerospace, medical devices, electric vehicle, smart electronics and the railway system sectors, she said.

The division has successfully conducted several programmes to assist foreign assemblers and manufacturers with sourcing high-quality parts and components from Thai small and medium-sized enterprises.

The BoI plans to hold Subcon Thailand, ASEAN's largest international industrial subcontracting event, between September 23 – 26 in Bangkok to facilitate business matching and create a targeted 12 billion THB (nearly 400 million USD) in value from 8,000 business matches. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

2.jpg
Norway’s Jotun to supply paint for property projects of Vietnam’s Nam Long Investment

Vietnam Manufacturing

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ioannis Ritos from Pexels
Japan’s Tokyo Rope MFG. offering voluntary buyout program in China

China Manufacturing

21 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
S. Korea’s Dongwha invests $160 mil. to build wooden panel factory in northern Vietnam: report

Vietnam Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Image by congerdesign from Pixabay
Shoemaker Achilles to sell loss-making H.K., China units on rising labor costs

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Japanese sewage products supplier Maezawa Kasei teams up with local partner to enter Indonesian market

Indonesia Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Kenda Rubber invests $40 million to beef up SE. Asian tire production

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Medical workers escort a suspected coronavirus patient into an ambulance which will take him to a hospital for treatment in the northern Indian city of Ajmer on March 24, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: Automakers team up with producers to rush out critical medical supplies in India

India Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

drill-444492_1280.jpg
Mitsubishi Materials opens metal processing technical lab in India’s Pune

India Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

City streets stand empty in Mumbai on March 22, 2020, during India's nationwide curfew in India to avoid the deadly coronavirus outbreak. (PTI)
Automakers in India temporarily close factories as country battles Covid-19 pandemic

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels
Indian firms resume China operations amid global pandemic

Features China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

hector-j-rivas-Nh6NsnqYVsI-unsplash.jpg
Textile maker Tainan Spinning picks Singapore as new hub for growth alliances

Singapore Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash
Japanese interior materials maker Toli allies with Chinese peer to expand domestic sales, exports

China Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

A showroom of Siam Okamura International Co., Thai arm of Okamura Corp., in Bangkok (Photo courtesy of Okamura)
Japanese office furniture maker Okamura sets up Vietnam subsidiary

Vietnam Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Champion Building Materials)
Taiwan tile maker Champion to expand in China market with $21.6 mil. investment

China Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

stainless-steel-drill-head-48799.jpg
Japan, Taiwan suffer plunge in machine tool demand from China over viral crisis

Japan Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Elijah O'Donnell on Unsplash
Taiwan’s TST Group to expand into apparel sewing in Cambodia amid viral crisis

Cambodia Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Indian workers processing diamonds at a factory in Surat, the western state of Gujarat, India. (Photo courtesy of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council)
India’s diamond industry losing sparkle in Covid-19 nightmare

India Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay
Thai utility GPSC teams with Japan's Takasago to build battery plant

Thailand Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lenny Kuhne on Unsplash
Industries in India brace for supply chain disruption by coronavirus

Features India Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

image-1580888669270.jpg
Japanese FA system provider IDEC launches sales unit in India

India Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay
Japan’s leading shredder maker Meikoshokai to take over Thai production partner T Secure

Thailand Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

umanoide-Y93gJjwpjUk-unsplash.jpg
Nippon Concrete Industries to double telephone pole output in Myanmar

Myanmar Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay
Packaging provider Rengo to buy 25% stake in Philippines’ leading containerboard material maker

Philippines Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Laura Pluth on Unsplash
Outdoor lifestyle creator Snow Peak allies with Korean apparel firm for expansion

South Korea Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6096.JPG
Correct: MinebeaMitsumi to shift game console production from China to Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jens Mahnke from Pexels
MinebeaMitsumi to shift game console production from China to Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

Poipet (NNA)
Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho to build 2nd rental factory in Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO