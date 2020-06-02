THACO exports first semi-trailers to US

Image by MikesPhotos from Pixabay

QUANG NAM, VNA - Truong Hai Auto Corporation, known as THACO, exported its first 36 semi-trailers to the US on June 1.

In order to make its inroads into the US market, THACO has conducted surveys and signed a memorandum of understanding on distributing semi-trailers in the US market with PITTS Enterprises Company - one of 15 major semi-trailers manufacturers in North America.

Under the contract, these 36 semi-trailers are the first of the 69-unit batch that will be exported to the US through PITTS Enterprises.

According to THACO, the semi-trailers are manufactured at THACO Special Vehicles Manufacturing Limited Company, the firm that specialises in manufacturing high-quality semi-trailers and special vehicles for local and foreign markets.

In the coming time, PITTS Enterprises will continue to cooperate with THACO to design, develop and manufacture new products to meet the demand of customers and expand the distribution in the US market.

THACO said it will hand over the remaining 33 semi-trailers to PITTS Enterprises in late June, and continue to fulfill its production commitment signed by the two sides in 2020. It will also boost exports to Japan, Australia and ASEAN countries.

The firm expects to export more than 1,600 vehicles of all kinds with a total value of 50 million USD this year.

Its successful export to the US market proves that THACO has appropriate strategies to join deeper in the global value chain. - VNA