China vows to take countermeasures against U.S. over Hong Kong

02, Jun. 2020

Tens of thousands of protesters waving U.S. flags marched on Hong Kong's U.S. Consulate to call for help from the Trump administration in ending a three-month confrontation with the government, calling for the passing of the proposed
Tens of thousands of protesters waving U.S. flags marched on Hong Kong's U.S. Consulate to call for help from the Trump administration in ending a three-month confrontation with the government, calling for the passing of the proposed "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act 2019" by the U.S. Congress on Sept. 8, 2019 (Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash)

BEIJING, Kyodo - China on Monday pledged to carry out countermeasures against the latest U.S. move to end special treatment of Hong Kong, portending a further escalation of already strained relations between the world's two major powers.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also lambasted the U.S. decision to leave the World Health Organization, calling it a "selfish action that would destroy international cooperation to deal with infections" with the new coronavirus.

Criticizing the United States for interfering in China's internal affairs, "Behavior that undermines the benefits of the Chinese side will be exposed to a decisive counterattack," Zhao told reporters.

Sino-U.S. tensions have been intensifying recently over the origins of the virus, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, and several other issues including trade, the WHO, Hong Kong and state-of-the-art telecommunications technology.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration will take steps to revoke preferential treatment of Hong Kong over the Communist-led Chinese government's perceived endeavor to erode the territory's freedoms and human rights.

On Thursday, China's parliament passed a resolution to introduce a national security law to crack down on what Beijing views as subversive activity in Hong Kong, antagonizing pro-democracy protesters in the territory and much of the international community.

Under China's "one country, two systems" policy, Hong Kong was promised it would enjoy the rights and freedoms of a semiautonomous region for 50 years following the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997.

In line with the framework, the United States under a 1992 law gives Hong Kong a special status separate from the rest of mainland China on matters such as tariffs and visa issuance.

The situation has been seen as fundamental to Hong Kong's role as an attractive investment destination and global financial hub.

Zhao said legal reforms are necessary to "better implement" China's one country, two systems principle as well as to maintain Hong Kong's long-term stability and prosperity, saying, "No foreign nation has the right to interfere" in the territory

On Friday, Trump, who has attacked Beijing in an apparent attempt to gain public support prior to the November presidential election, also announced that the United States will cut ties with what he calls the "China-centric" WHO.

Trump has accused China of failing to curb the virus outbreak and share relevant information in a timely fashion, while censuring the Geneva-based U.N. agency as "a puppet for China."

Zhao said the United States "has once again revealed its true face of unilateralism and power politics," adding, "The international community has disagreed with the U.S. selfishness, avoidance of responsibility and act to undermine anti-epidemic cooperation."

"At present, the virus spread in the United States is still very serious," Zhao said. "We advise those in the United States, who still want to politicize the virus, that they should focus their thoughts and energy on fighting the outbreak at home."

The new coronavirus that causes respiratory disease COVID-19 has so far sickened over 83,000 people in mainland China and killed more than 4,600, but the increase in infections peaked in late February.

In the United States, meanwhile, around 1.7 million cases of infection have been confirmed, with the number of deaths exceeding 100,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Tens of thousands of protesters waving U.S. flags marched on Hong Kong's U.S. Consulate to call for help from the Trump administration in ending a three-month confrontation with the government, calling for the passing of the proposed "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act 2019" by the U.S. Congress on Sept. 8, 2019 (Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash)
China vows to take countermeasures against U.S. over Hong Kong

China Politics

1 MINUTE

Logo kyodo image

Combined file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Kyodo)
Trump moves to scrap Hong Kong special treatment, cuts ties with WHO

China Politics

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

china-2704112_1280.jpg
Sino-U.S. strains over Hong Kong may ignite tensions in East Asia

Features China Politics

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by David Mark from Pixabay
Trump hints at U.S. action against China on Hong Kong law this week

China Politics

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Lawyer Martin Lee Chu-ming, nicknamed the father of democracy in Hong Kong, gives an interview in the city on May 22, 2020. (Kyodo)
China does not have power to enact Hong Kong security law: lawyer

Exclusives Hong Kong Politics

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash
China's declaring security law in Hong Kong draws global concern

Hong Kong Politics

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Trump warns of China's move to impose security law on Hong Kong

China Politics

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers an inauguration speech after taking the oath of office for her second term on May 20, 2020.) [Central News Agency/Kyodo]
Taiwan's leader Tsai calls for dialogue with China as 2nd term begins

Taiwan Politics

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China to hold delayed annual parliament meeting on May 22

China Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
South Korea's ruling party takes landslide general election victory

South Korea Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Public broadcaster must back "one country" rule, Hong Kong leader says

Hong Kong Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China's Xi postpones state visit to Japan amid virus outbreak

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Modi, Trump agree to boost defense ties, forge strategic partnership

India Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China delays annual parliament meeting amid virus outbreak

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1581927442407.jpg
China to discuss delaying annual parliament meeting: Xinhua

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Approval rate for Japan PM Abe's Cabinet logs sharpest fall in 2 years

Japan Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
China mulls delaying annual parliament meeting amid virus spread: sources

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi shake hands in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Jan. 17, 2020.) [Photo courtesy of the Myanmar government]
Myanmar, China ink Belt and Road deals during Xi visit

Myanmar Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpeg
Hong Kong leader blames unrest on 'misunderstanding' of future

Hong Kong Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(From left: South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi)[Courtesy of the Japanese Foreign Ministry]
Japan, U.S., S. Korea agree on importance of trilateral cooperation

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1578626079624.jpg
Japan, China to craft new political document for Xi's state visit

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Photo courtesy of news.gov.hk]
Chinese leaders reiterate support for Hong Kong leader amid protests

China Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Senior officials from Japan and South Korea meet to discuss export controls.) [Pool photo]
Japan, South Korea improve "mutual understanding" on export controls

Japan Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies Rohingya genocide in testimony at U.N. court

Myanmar Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1photo_l.jpg
China imposes sanctions on U.S. NGOs over Hong Kong rights law

China Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191128_0003.jpg
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

Hong Kong Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law

Singapore Politics

SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image